Hundreds of Sumter County residents are benefiting from a portion of $64 million in Broadband Opportunity Program funding, designated for communities around the state, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.
A total of $604,000 is being awarded to add nearly 127 miles of fiber optic cable in Bushnell, Webster and the unincorporated areas of Croom-A-Coochee, Lake Panasoffkee, Linden, Tarrytown and The Villages. The cable will serve 310 unserved locations in Sumter County, providing symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 GB, according to the governor’s office.
Administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the Broadband Opportunity Program funds the installation and deployment of broadband Internet infrastructure in unserved Florida communities – the goal is to provide valuable access to telehealth, economic, educational and workforce development opportunities to offer a brighter future for all Floridians.
This funding for broadband access came through the Broadband Opportunity Program, which is a competitive reimbursement grant program in the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Office of Broadband, according to Congressman Daniel Webster’s office.
The program appropriated $400 million in federally-funded State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), which were created from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Webster notes he’s been a supporter of legislation that improves access to broadband, such as the E-Bridge Act in the 117th Congress.
“We know broadband impact the ability of rural and distressed communities to attract jobs and businesses across a host of other industries, including the healthcare and energy sectors,” Webster said.
“The increase in reach of broadband to rural communities will help attract new businesses and support current business, strengthen healthcare systems and delivery of medical care to vulnerable populations, lay groundwork for economic recovery and better prepare communities for future disasters.”
According to Bradley Arnold, Sumter County administrator, there are different federal programs providing money for Sumter citizens’ internet connection.
Sumter has already received broadband funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) directly from the U.S. Treasury. Those funds were directed for areas not covered by RDOF funding provided to Spectrum/Charter. Those funds are designed to serve areas of Sumter County that either do not have a physical line to connect or to reach the minimum federal bandwidth standard.
There is also funding from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) that internet companies receive directly - Spectrum/Charter is one of those companies.
These funds were available before ARPA. Therefore, there are areas of Sumter County, such as Croom, that will be served via these funds and absent Sumter County’s ARPA participation.
Lastly, there is federal funding for the same purpose. Sumter County provided a letter of support to Spectrum/Charter – the company that submitted their application for these additional funds to enhance their system.
Arnold noted that ARPA does not allow the mixing of federal funds and the money must be reported individually between RDOF and ARPA work. The ARPA funds are intended to support more than 3,000 properties across Sumter County, with concentrated areas in the Croom, Webster, Lake Pan and Tillman Hammock areas.
The total $64 million will support 22 projects in 19 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion, impacting nearly 58,000 unserved residential, educational, agricultural, business and community locations.
Including today’s awards, more than $226 million has been awarded to expand broadband Internet access across the state, helping to connect more than 250,000 homes and businesses – 53 counties for 88 projects.
“This $60 million in awards brings our total investment in broadband to more than $226 million to expand broadband Internet access in Florida’s under connected communities,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“With this investment, we are connecting more than 250,000 unserved homes and businesses and expanding opportunities in rural communities.”
“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Floridians won’t need to leave their hometowns to access education, healthcare and business resources due to lack of broadband Internet access,” said Department of Economic Opportunity Acting Secretary, Meredith Ivey.
“Small and rural communities across the state will be able to connect to fast, reliable broadband Internet at their home or business and can take advantage of the opportunities that accompany broadband internet connectivity.”
For additional information about the Office of Broadband and its initiatives, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/Broadband