At a budget workshop on July 19, the Sumter School Board discussed the operating budget for the 22-23 school year. Sumter School Superintendent Rick Shirley and staff presented a general operating budget with a proposed 2.1% increase over the previous fiscal year’s total operating expenditures.
A (-10.921%) tax reduction was also recommended as part of the workshop presentation due to fiscally conservative board policies, strategic grant writing, forward planning, a strong commitment to education funding from Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature, and stable student growth needs locally.
After the budget workshop and during the regular meeting, the School Board unanimously approved the recommendations and set the preliminary millage at 4.584. The proposed millage represents a tax decrease (0.014%) below roll back and represents an overall (10.921%) tax cut.
School millage rates will not go higher in 22-23 and can only be decreased in subsequent Board meetings through September. Under this proposal, the property tax on a home with an assessed value of $300,000 would receive a $168.60 tax cut.
If approved at the final hearing on September 6, it will be the largest tax deduction in 11 years and will represent 12 consecutive years of lower millage. It will also mean the fiscally conservative Sumter School Board will have levied taxes below rollback for 13 of the last 15 years while maintaining a consistent fiscal soundness rating from Moody’s of Aa3 and a Standard and Poor’s Rating of A.
The district has also done well academically and has consistently been an ‘A’ or ‘B’ while earning the coveted Florida Department of Education Academically High Performing School District Award on multiple occasions, as well as being recognized nationally for academic performance.