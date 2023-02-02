Alexander Carter plays tuba for the South Sumter High Raiders superior-rated marching band.
“I started back in 6th grade and was placed on the biggest tuba because I was the only player for tuba,” he said, noting that the instrument was three times as big as he was when he began learning to play.
“Music to me is a way keep calm and important to others because it’s what builds us in our early years as kids,” the 19-year-old senior said.
He credits both his band directors, Corey Lawrence from South Sumter Middle School and Pete Perrone from South Sumter High School, with where he is today with his music.
Carter is dedicated to his craft, noting that he was persistent in playing the tuba, learning his part and supporting the band, despite being the lone tuba player.
He said the instrument is “…the only bottom voice the band needs to hear.”
Music takes dedication and persistence. Carter notes he has learned the multiple counting styles needed to play any song.
And what was most challenging in music?
‘The difficult part about learning music is everything. It’s not a simple, one task you perform,” he said, noting that while soloists have many things to consider, being in an ensemble is even more challenging, with more things to consider while playing a song.
Carter has goals set out for his life and along with the tuba, he would like to learn other brass instruments, he said.
Being able to play the Tuba and any other brass instrument.
In addition to music, Carter enjoys working in the automotive business and building computers.
He is the son of Terry D. Carter and Anna M. Coven.
He said he works Love’s truck stop as a tire technician, helping to tractor trailers on the road. He’s had the job ever school started, he said, noting he puts in a little over 30 hours a week, working double and sometimes until midnight.
He said his philosophy or belief is, “There is no such thing as perfection, there’s only improvement from your best and always giving it your all, even when you are physically exhausted and running on lack of sleep.”