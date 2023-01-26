Lady Cats keep on with the win
Trenton
The Wildwood Middle High School girls’ varsity basketball team just keeps coming with the win.
Last week, Jan. 17, they beat the Trenton Tigers with a 52-point difference – Lady Cats 72, Tigers 20.
Zoey Brown took the lead with 21 points on the board, with Trinidy Harris right behind at 19.
Zaria Weaver earned 16 points for the win, Nia Haugabrook brought home eight and Ramiya Blackwell and Alexia McCray each added two, bringing the Lady Cats their 72-point win.
P.K. Yonge
They followed up on Jan. 18 with another win, this time against P.K. Yonge. Their home victory was 51-46.
Harris took the lead with 24 points on the scoreboard, followed by Essiance Jasper with 14 points. Haugabrook added six points, Brown added five and Blackwell added two for the 51-point total.
The Lady Cats were set to play South Sumter on Tuesday night in an away game for Wildwood.
West Orange was set for Thursday, Jan. 26.
Cats still rolling on
Chiefland
The Wildwood Cats took Chiefland on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in boys’ varsity basketball. Adyn Corbin was high scorer for the team, adding 15 points to 65-point total for Wildwood in a 65-39 win.
Corbin was also named Player of the Game
Zechariah Poyser followed up with 12 points and Ben Bellamy with 10.
Jamari Dickens, Sharef Jackson, Demetrice McCray, Clifton Johnson, Trey Brown and Vincent Brown, Jr. also added to the scoreboard.
Trinity Catholic
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Cats took on Trinity Catholic for the win – 67-48.
Poyser was named Player of the Game with a high score of 14 points. Dickens and Clifton Johnson each earned nine points for the team with Malachi Martin, Trey Brown, McCray, Terriyon Bryant, Jah’Nathan Munn, Bellamy, Corbin and Jackson adding to the scoreboard.
South Sumter
Friday, Jan. 20, it was Cats against the Raiders. Wildwood took the win against South Sumter by three points – 48-45.
It was Clifton Johnson as Player of the Game with the high score of 13 points. Corbin, Dickens and McCray added another 21 points to the board, while Brown, Brown, Poyser, Bellamy, Jackson and Munn rounded out the score for 48 points.
Mt. Dora
On Jan. 23, the Cats finished out the week with a 61-55 win over the Mt. Dora Christian Academy.
Bellamy led the way with 13 points, followed by Poyser with 12 and McCray with 10.
Corbin earned nine, Dickens brought in six, Munn added five. Johnson and Brown added another two points each to total the 61-point win.
The Cats were set to play Leesburg Tuesday, Jan. 24.
On Friday, Jan. 27, it’s Cats against the Raiders at South Sumter. Game time is 7 p.m.
Raiders and Cats set to go again
The Raiders took the loss on Tuesday, Jan. 17, against The Villages Buffalos – 72-41.
A day later, South Sumter went after Central, taking the win, 53-47.
On Friday, Jan. 20, it was Raiders vs. Cats in a home game for South Sumter. The Cats took the win by three points.
South Sumter is 10-6 overall and 2-1 in the 4A District 6 standings.
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Raiders were set to play Zephyrhills at home. Friday night, Jan. 27, it’s Wildwood for another round, with games against Citrus and Hernando next week.
The Raiders and Wildcats will meet in Wildwood – game time is 7 p.m.
Citrus is at home for South Sumter and Hernando is away. Both games are set to begin at 7 p.m.
Lady Raiders Week
The Lady Raiders girls’ basketball team played Hudson last week, taking the Hudson Cobras in a 57-19 win on Thursday, Jan. 19.
South Sumter moved on to Belleview, but took the loss in the away game, 60-31.
The Lady Raiders and the Lady Cats were set to face each other Tuesday, Jan. 24 at South Sumter.
South. On Thursday, Jan. 26, they were slated to play East Ridge at home.