Raiders moving on to Hernando
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the South Sumter Raiders took the win against Zephyrhills, 58-56.
They lost to Wildwood by three points, 48-45, on Friday, Jan. 27 and Citrus, 49-45 on Monday, Jan. 30.
They were slated to play Hernando on Tuesday, Jan. 31, The Villages on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Mt. Dora on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Lady Raiders wrapping up season
The South Sumter Lady Raiders basketball team lost their Tuesday, Jan. 23 game against Wildwood, 75-16 and their Thursday, Jan. 26 game against East Ridge, 60-27.
This season, leading scorers for the South Sumter Lady Raiders were Cheyenne Patterson and Savannah, said Coach Taylor Potter.
She also commented on the two players graduating this year.
“We are going to miss our two seniors, Audrey Hanson and Savannah Brogan,” she said.
The Lady Raiders were set to play Lake Weir on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Potter said in between seasons, they will have open gyms and summer workouts.
Wildwood Boys have undefeated week
Mt. Dora
The Wildwood Wildcats boys basketball team took the win in a game against Mt. Dora Christian Academy on Jan. 23, 61-55. Ben Bellamy was named Player of the Week.
High score went to Ben Bellamy with 16 points, Zech Poyser followed with 12 and Demetrice McCray with 10. Adyn Corbin, Trey Brown, Jamari Dickens, Clifton Johnson and Ja’Nathan Munn also added to the scoreboard.
Leesburg
On Jan. 24, the Cats took on the Leesburg Jackets, coming home with an 83-78 win and Zech Poyser at the Player of the Game with 26 points on the board. Corbin had 24, McCray had 14.
Vincent Brown, Sr., Ben Bellamy, Dickens, Johnson and Munn added to the board for the win.
South Sumter
The varsity Wildwood Boys Basketball team met up with South Sumter on Friday, Jan. 27 in an away game. The Cats took the win, 48-45.
With McCray and Corbin scoring 10 points each. T. Brown and Bellamy each added six points, Sharef Jackson and Terriyon Bryant each added five, with V. Brown and Malachi Martin also scoring for the Cats. McCray was named Player of the Game.
Next up, the boys were set to play Umatilla on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Lake Weir on Thursday, Feb. 2
Wildwood girls still on the winning roll
South Sumter
The Wildwood Girls Basketball team took the win in the Tuesday, Jan. 24 game against South Sumter, 75-16. It was Trinidy Harris with 24 points on the scoreboard, followed by Zoey Brown with 11.
Zariah Weaver and Adejah Corbin added nine points each, Ramiyah Blackwell added eight and Essiance Jasper added seven. Nia Haugabrook and Alexia McCray added to the board as well.
West Orange
The Lady Cats went on to take West Orange on Thursday, Jan. 26, 71-49.
High scorer was Zoey Brown with 20 points on the scoreboard, followed by Trinidy Harris with 17 and Zaria Weaver with 12.
Haugabrook scored six points and Blackwell and Corbin added five points each.
Jasper and McCray added another 10 points to the board.
They were set to play Williston on Tuesday, Jan. 31