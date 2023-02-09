Wildwood Girls district champs
The 21-1 Wildwood Girls Basketball team ended their 2022-23 season as FHSAA 1A District 7 champions. Their final tournament game and win of the season was a 58-36 victory against the Trenton Tigers.
It didn’t matter if it was an away game, a home game or on neutral ground, the team took the win this season, with 10 of 10 wins at home, eight of nine wins in away games and three of three wins on neutral ground.
Their average points per game this season was at 65.5, with an average of 35.7 rebounds per game.
In the final game, it was Trinidy Harris with 27 points on the board, followed by Essiance Jasper with 9 and all the players - Zoey Brown, Alexia McCray, Zaria Weaver, Adejah Corbin, Ramiyah Blackwell, Jeriyah Weaver, Makayla Jones and Nia Haugabrook adding to the board for the win.
Prior to the Thursday, Feb. 2 win against Trenton, the Lady Cats were up against the Williston Devils, earning an 83-12 win in their Tuesday, Jan. 31 tournament game.
In the Williston game, Trinidy Harris was the leading scorer with 18 points, Zariah Weaver with 15, Ramiyah Blackwell came in with 12 points, Essiance Jasper with 11 and Zoey Brown with 10.
Alexia McCray added eight points to the board, Makayla Jones added five and Nia Haugabrook, four to round out the Wildwood 83 point score.
Cats winding up season against Chiefland
The Wildwood Wildcats took the win against Umatilla Bulldogs, 86-58 in their Tuesday, Jan. 31 game.
Vincent Brown, Jr. was the high scorer for the game, with 18 points and Ben Bellamy followed with 17.
Adyn Corbin and Ja’nathan Munn earned eight points each for the Cats, Zech Poyser, Demetrice McCray and Clifton Johnson brought in seven points each and Jamari Dickens earned six.
Sharef Jackson, Terriyon Bryant, Malachi Martin also added to the scoreboard.
The Cats were set to play Lake Weir on Thursday, Feb. 2, but won by forfeit.
Wildwood’s final game in the 2023 Boys Basketball District Tournament was set for Tuesday.
Raiders in tournament
The South Sumter Raiders boys basketball team played Mt. Dora Christian Academy on Feb. 5, with the Bulldogs taking the win, 79-59.
On Thursday, Feb. 2, it was Raiders vs. Buffalos, with The Villages Charter taking the win, 82-65.
The Raiders were set to play Mt. Dora on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the 4A District 6 tournament.