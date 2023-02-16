Cats take Chiefland, lose to Williston
The Wildwood Wildcats 1A District 7 tournament game against the Williston RedDevils was a loss by just 10 points – 70-60.
It was give and take, Williston had 18 in the first quarter to Wildwood’s 11, but the Cats added 22 points to the scoreboard in the second quarter to Williston’s 16. In the third quarter, Williston added 19, while the Cats added 10 and in the final quarter, each team added 17 points to their final scores.
It was Adyn Corbin with the high score of 13 on the board, followed by Zechariah Poyser with 12 and Demetrice McCray with 11. Jamari Dickens added nine, Ben Bellamy eight, Vincent Brown, Jr. five and Clifton Johnson, two.
In the game against Chiefland, just two days earlier, the Cats took the win, 72-57.
Wildwood Girls take first round in playoffs
On Feb. 9, the Wildwood Girls Basketball team took Glades Day in their neutral playoff game – their regional playoffs on their run in the State Tournament Championship, 78-7.
Trinidy Harris topped the scoreboard with 23 points, Essiance Jasper followed with 12 and Zoey Brown with 11.
Ramiyah Blackwell added nine points, Zaria Weaver – eight and Jeriyah Walker – five.
Adejah Corbin, Nia Haugabrook and Alexia McCray also added to the winning score.
Wildwood scored 26 points in the first quarter, 33 in the second, 13 in the third and added six more in the fourth quarter.
On Tuesday night, Feb. 14, the Lady Cats were set to play the Trenton Tigers. The Lady Cats had a 22-1 record and the Tigers were 18-11.
Raiders take loss to Villages
The South Sumter Raiders Boys Basketball team lost to the The Villages Charter School, 63-54 during the Wednesday, Feb. 8 tournament game.
The Raiders started the 4A District 6 Tournament round with a 53-40 win against Mt. Dora.
Sumter student musicians selected to perform in state/local events
Sumter County student musicians were selected to perform in state and district level events this winter. The Florida Music Education Association (FMEA) sponsors the FMEA Allstate Music Ensembles for students ranging from fourth grade through grade 12.
Auditions in band, choral, orchestra and elementary general music consist of performing preselected pieces of music for upper grades and singing in a round for elementary students.
The high school and middle school musicians had vocabulary and error detection tests for vocal musicians, and instrumentalists had scales and prepared etudes to perform, along with sight reading a piece of music, new to the student.
Auditions are recorded for skilled judges to follow a rubric for scoring and evaluate the student performances. The nomination process included completing a musical “resume” by the student’s music teacher, which is then evaluated and compared to other student-musicians using another comparative rubric.
Selected from audition processes were fourth grader Camille Moulton (Bushnell Elementary) and William Tiner (Lake Panasoffkee Elementary). Both were selected to participate in the FEMEA All-State Choir.
Elizabeth Schoenauer (South Sumter High School) for the FMEA All-State Honor Band, was selected from the nomination process, for the FMEA All-State Honor Band.
At the district level, the following students were chosen, through audition, for the District 19 Honor Band: Jacqueline Moreno-Trejo (South Sumter High), Devon Chappell (South Sumter Middle School). The Frost School of Music, at the University of Miami, held their 40th Annual Frost Honor Band event in January. Gunnar Christensen (South Sumter High School) was selected and earned a spot in the “Green Band” for the event.
Senior Chelsea Davis is a colorguard member for the South Sumter Raiders
At 17, her interest sparked by the bright colors of the colorguard flags.
“Once I saw a flag, I knew I wanted to spin it and I enjoyed the vibrant colors of it. I started spinning in eighth grade. I joined middle school guard my last year of middle school,” she said, noting that a friend had recommended participating in the colorguard unit.
She has ranked superior at Solo and Ensemble as part of the Raider marching band and excellent at the state Solo and Ensemble.
“I continuously practiced when I felt motivated to. I looked at my previous solo for Solo and Ensembles and took some of its elements, and some new elements,” she said of her success in competition.
“I absolutely love spinning and I’m glad I have so much time to do it. It’s extremely important to me because it’s been a huge aspect of my life since middle school,” she said.
“I’ve gained so many experiences and friends from it. Spinning and playing music are outlets for emotion. Colorguard is a healthy way to use those emotions for something.”
Davis said credits her parents with guidance and support, noting she can “… go to them for any problem or accomplishment I had and they would talk me through it or congratulate me. Their support prompted me to continue guard throughout high school.”
Davis feels her strengths are retention and attentiveness.
Along with spinning, Davis said, “I enjoy volunteering with Dade’s Youth and working/shadowing at the Jumper Creek Veterinary Clinic.”
She is the daughter of Jeffrey Davis and the granddaughter of Hattie Davis.
Davis said colorguard has definitely helped her with patience.
“I’m not patient generally. Guard has definitely strengthened it, however. Especially when learning new work - I have a greater tolerance before I get frustrated.”
Davis said she’s someone who welcomes everyone with open arms.
She strengthens her routines by stopping and returning to work after a break.
“If I’m working to perfect a routine or a snippet of work, it’s easy to get frustrated. The worst thing one could do is continue at it without taking breaks.”
Of things that have surprised her in the colorguard, “I immediately learned that guard takes a lot of determination and energy.”
And the most difficult part of spinning was “…learning how to be patient. My first year of spinning, I definitely thought everything would come naturally. Once I realized it didn’t, I got better because I understood when I needed to rest and when I needed to spin.”
“The easiest part was retention. Even if I didn’t get all of the technical details down, I always seemed to remember most of the work.”