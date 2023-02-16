check for $200

On Wednesday Feb. 1, Delta Gamma President Kay Wall presented a $200 check, along with snacks and treats, for the Sunshine Celebrations at Webster Elementary School. This donation is the chapter’s effort to let Sumter County teachers know that they are appreciated for their efforts in educating the youth of the county. Shown left to right are:  Principal Jessica Furlong, Kay Wall and assistant principals Deanna Strickland and Brie Ishee.

