On Wednesday Feb. 1, Delta Gamma President Kay Wall presented a $200 check, along with snacks and treats, for the Sunshine Celebrations at Webster Elementary School. This donation is the chapter’s effort to let Sumter County teachers know that they are appreciated for their efforts in educating the youth of the county. Shown left to right are: Principal Jessica Furlong, Kay Wall and assistant principals Deanna Strickland and Brie Ishee.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Fatal train/car crash
- Seven arrested on drug-related charges
- Specialty infusion care center opens
- Miller sentenced to probation
- Community mourns passing of two retired Sumter educators
- Labyrinth fest in the works
- Sheriff recognized
- Sumter Schools
- Chili Bingo more than just fun and prizes
- Youth garden ‘growing’ lifelong lessons