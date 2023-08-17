The Florida Department of Health in Sumter County (DOH-Sumter) has taken the lead to produce a new Community Health Assessment for Sumter County through a survey.
One of the most important parts of this assessment is getting community feedback in the form of a survey regarding our community health status. DOH-Sumter is asking Sumter County residents to let their voices be heard by completing the survey available at this link: https://tinyurl.com/SumterSurvey or by scanning the QR code on this press release.
Results from the survey allow DOH-Sumter and other organizations to better address the health issues facing he community.
All survey responses are anonymous and no identifying information is collected. The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and will be available until Oct. 2, 2023.
To take the survey, you must be a Sumter County resident that is at least 18 years of age or older.
The Sumter County Community Health Assessment results will be shared with the community on the DOH-Sumter website.
The most recent Sumter County Community Health Assessment was performed in 2018 and can be accessed at this link: https://tinyurl.com/SumterCHA2018.
If you have any questions about the Sumter County Community Health Assessment, please contact Megan McCarthy via phone at 352-569-3115 or via email at Megan.McCarthy@FLHealth.gov.
The department works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.