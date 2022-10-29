Three Michigan residents were arrested Friday, Oct. 28, after a multi-agency pursuit, with the stolen vehicle reaching speeds of up to 160 miles per hour, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango, were being tracked by their owner, who reported they were traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County at 6:33 a.m. A short time later, the owner advised the Dodge Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County.
In the meantime, the Grand Cherokee had continued traveling north on I-75, where a Florida Department of Agriculture officer spotted the vehicle 45 minutes later and attempted to make a traffic stop near the 450 mile marker in Hamilton County. The driver of the Jeep failed to comply and sped away with a 2022 Dodge Hellcat close behind.
According to FHP, both vehicles fled north into Lowndes County, Ga., where the Jeep was abandoned in Lake Park Georgia. The Jeep driver and two occupants got into the Hellcat and continued north up the interstate. Lowndes County attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and at exit 22 in Georgia, the driver of the Hellcat turned around and headed back south on I-75.
Once the car was back in Florida, FHP attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, now traveling at speeds of over 160 miles per hour. At the 439 mile marker in Hamilton County, the FHP deployed a spike stripe, taking out the left front tire of the Hellcat, but the driver continued until they reached the S.R. 247 exit in Columbia County, where the driver and occupants fled the moving car on foot, running into nearby woods.
A multi-agency perimeter was set up in the area of Quail Heights County Club and the last of three suspects were arrested by 1:20 p.m. and then booked into the Columbia County jail.
According to FHP< Steven Grimes, 20, St. Clair Shores, Mich.; Earnest King, 20, East Pointe, Mich.; Cejay Spencer, Minot, Mich. Charges include Grand Theft, Fleeing and Eluding, Obstructing Justice, Dealing in Stolen Property
The agencies involved the perimeter were FHP, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake City Police Department, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Corrections K-9s, the Florida Department of Agriculture, Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission, and Lowndes County Georgia Sheriff’s Patrol.