Through the summer, the Times has published a series of short bios on Sumter County Teacher of the Year nominees. This week, the focus is Sumter County’s Teacher of the Year, David Swartzfager – South Sumter High School.
“I grew up an ag teachers son, my mom spent many hours going above and beyond for her students and I had the opportunity to see firsthand, the joys and discomforts of agricultural life.
“Since I was a middle school student, I have been immersed in the ag teacher way of life. My mom was my middle school ag teacher and she taught me all things FFA,” he said. His mom is Susan Swartzfager, who spent years teaching Sumter students.
“As high school began, I continued to feed my need to compete in Mrs. Wells’ ag class at Wildwood High School. I decided to teach ag in the eleventh grade after attending Washington Leadership conference. The National FFA organization lit a fire inside of me and I knew I wanted others who followed the Class of 2008 to have opportunities like I did,” he said.
“I am honored to have reopened the ag shop and Ag Mechanics and introduced the welding program,” said David Swartzfager of his work as an agriculture teacher at South Sumter High School.
“Many kids are naturally driven to the outdoors and appeal to hands on project based learning styles, my class allows those kids to show what they are capable of in a controlled learning environment.”
In his classes, students start out learning about shop safety and industry driven vocabulary. They then move on to group then individual projects.
“They get the opportunity to physically create things that are useful in our school and develop skills for life after high school. I certified 90 students in ag certification last school year, had my Ag Sales team win third in the state with the second high individual in the state.”
He said he also had two students compete nationally in agriscience, achieving fourth and eighth place in the nation in their categories.
“Our FFA chapter was ranked 3 star nationally, which is the highest level in the national chapter program.”
Of the honor being named Sumter County’s Teacher of the Year, he said, “I feel excited to represent South Sumter High and Sumter County Schools as the Teacher of the Year,” and believes it’s important for students to compete at a high level, “… therefore, we as educators must compete when called upon to do so.”
He said he feels that South Sumter High School stands out because of the community support for the kids and the program.
He said whether it’s help coaching a contest or chaperoning, “We feel appreciated and supported.”
“Sumter County School District is a special place to live and work! The community believes in its schools, teachers and students,” he said.
"Together we achieve more - I grew up here, in Lake Panasoffkee, and it just means more to be teaching students that are from my own community. We provide a special place for students to learn skills for life.”
