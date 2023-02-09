It didn’t matter who was on the receiving end of the take down last weekend, it was a win-win for all the kids at the Lake Pan Wrestling Club Youth Tournament. The event served as a showcase of what the kids are learning each week and as a fundraiser to help purchase more mats.
They drew a crowd of family members, friends and community residents for support and the tournament included kids of all ages, from pre-k through high school. There was also an exhibition match between Derby – David “Do or Die” Derby and Derby and Seth “Gutta” Banks. Derby weighed in at 147 pounds, while Banks weighed in at 260 pounds. Derby won by a rear choke in the night’s only submission match.
The club currently has 55 members and has been working since September, according to Coach and coordinator David “Do or Die” Derby.
The Feb. 4 event started at 7 p.m. with D.J. K. Nilly Neal serving as emcee and was an opportunity for the community to see what the club has been up to. It was held at the club’s home base – the Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church.
A non-profit, anti-bully anti-drug wrestling club, they meet each week and for more information, you can call 352-793-3438.