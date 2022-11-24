On Friday, Nov. 11, a student of South Sumter High School reportedly disclosed inappropriate communication and physical contact from South Sumter High School teacher, Jason Patrick, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office opened an investigation and reportedly discovered that Sager, 48, had engaged in unlawful contact with the victim via a social media application, after school hours and engaged in unlawful physical contact with the student.
During the investigation, a witness provided information regarding Sager’s actions. While interviewing the witness, it was determined that the witness was a separate victim of unlawful physical contact by Sager.
The sheriff’s office obtained an arrest warrant for Sager for: Transmission of harmful material to a minor (two counts), battery (four counts).
The warrant was served on Sager in Hernando County, in the evening, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. He was being booked into the Hernando County Detention Center.
His bond was issued at $14,000.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office priority is protecting the victims and their identity, therefore no further information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information in related to this case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.
The Sumter County School Board received notice from the sheriff’s office the same day the investigation started and Sager was immediately removed from all student contact and placed on administration leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Sumter School Supt. Rick Shirley.
“Since that time, the sheriff’s investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued. Due to the serious nature of the allegations Mr. Sager will remain on leave and will have no student contact pending board action,” Shirley noted.
“The safety of students is the highest priority of our district and we are appalled by the charges against Mr. Sager.
“We will be fully cooperating with law enforcement and working with the school and students to provide any needed assistance.”