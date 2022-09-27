Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Board of Education will adopt military-friendly amendments to the Florida Administrative Code that increase educational and employment opportunities for veterans and active service members.
The effort creates a pathway for veterans to obtain a temporary teaching certificate before receiving their bachelor’s degree and assist veterans in gaining college credit for military experience and coursework.
Sumter School Supt. Rick Shirley notes the requirements that must be met by those hired to work in the classroom through the incentive, including 60-credit hours.
“Just because you’re a military person doesn’t mean you can teach calculus …or kindergarten for that matter,” he said.
“Military or not,” you can’t teach calculus or a high order math class if that wasn’t your area, he noted.
But with the right support and structure in place, Shirley believes it can work.
“It’s not just a Florida thing, it’s a nationwide thing,” he said of the teacher shortage. Shirley said concerns about a teacher shortage were brought up in both 2015 and 2017 with the Florida Board of Education – Shirley himself bringing it up at one point.
“That was seven years ago.”
As for the new allowance, Shirley said they are “Desperate for teachers. I think with the right training and support, most of the time, it would be okay.”
As for temporary solutions, “it may be the best shot we have,” he said.
Causes for the shortage include salaries, for certain, he said.
In addition, he noted teachers basically lost some of that salary when they had to begin paying an increased three-percent of their benefits that had previously been paid by the Department of Education.
He went on to say that there are added demands on their time, including grading papers and other responsibilities after hours and high pressure testing. While teachers may have students five hours a day, he said parents have them 19 hours a day.
“Parents have a great responsibility in raising their children, but the teachers do as well,” he said, adding that’s why he’s always said “Parents are their kids’ first and best teacher.”
He noted that kids who come from very supportive parents usually do well, while kids with parents who are not as supportive don’t do as well.
In Florida, during the DeSantis administration, teacher starting pay has been increased from $40,000 annually to $47,000. And in Sumter, the district just raised that starting pay another $3,000 for starting teachers, bringing starting pay to $50,523 annually.
“In Florida, we are leading by example with innovative teacher recruitment initiatives and in our support of military and veteran families. These proposals and actions will create new avenues for veterans, first responders and aspiring teachers to excel and continue to serve their communities while building meaningful careers. We are able to make these important actions because we understand that having great teachers in our classrooms will help us develop great students,” DeSantis said.
“One thing I will have to say for Gov. DeSantis, he does kind of think out the box,” Shirley said, noting that thinking in the box has been some of the cause for the problems they are now facing. He said he gives DeSantis for creative thinking and trying to come up with solutions.
The rule changes made by the Florida Board of Education are as follows:
Military Veterans Certification Pathway
The State Board of Education amended Rules 6A-4.0012; 6A-4.002; and 6A-4.004 to implement Senate Bill 896 (2022), allowing military veterans to obtain a five-year temporary teaching certificate without a bachelor’s degree, providing the following criteria are met:
• Minimum of 48 months of military service with an honorable/medical discharge;
• Minimum of 60 college credits;
• Passing score on a Florida subject area examination;
• Employment in a Florida school district, including charter schools; and
•Cleared background screening.
Veterans who successfully obtain their 5-year temporary teaching certificate will be assigned a classroom mentor for a minimum of two years. They must also earn their bachelor’s degree during the five-year period and may not teach subject areas that require a master’s degree. The temporary certificate cannot be renewed once it expires, nor does it apply to military spouses or families.
“Today’s changes reaffirm Governor DeSantis’ commitment to supporting Florida’s military heroes,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr.
“The Board voted unanimously to help kids learn from the real world experience of Florida’s veterans and service members, while our veterans also grow and pursue postsecondary opportunities and careers in education,” said State Board of Education Chair Tom Grady.
“These measures put more teachers in the classroom so students can immediately benefit from service members’ unique knowledge and experience. At the same time, these very diverse veterans and service members will model for the benefit of learning, including obtaining college degrees later in life. This is a terrific step forward for kids, veterans and service members, all of whom deserve our support in the free state of Florida.”
“As a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, I’ve seen xfirsthand the valuable skills and experience our service members acquire during their time in the military,” said State Board of Education Member Esther Byrd.
“The Military Veterans Certification Pathway will help build on Florida’s teacher recruitment efforts and attract those who have spent their lives serving our nation. In the end, our students, education system and veterans will all benefit tremendously.”
For more on Florida’s Military Veterans Certification Pathway, visit: https://www.fldoe.org/teaching/certification/military/.