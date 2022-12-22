The body of a Bushnell teen that was reported missing early on the morning of Friday, Dec. 16, was found later that same day, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Jontae Solomon Haywood, 15, was reported missing at 1:20 a.m. on Friday morning.
The teen’s death is being investigated as a homicide. During the missing person investigation, information was received that Jontae may have suffered a gunshot wound. Several members of the Sheriff’s Office converged on the area and began searching the area of his last known location and his body was discovered not long after the search began.
The investigation is ongoing, however law enforcement believes this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to public safety. No further information will be released at this time.
If you have any information about this investigation, please contact The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS-(8477).