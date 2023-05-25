Lake-Sumter State College has selected John Temple as the associate vice president for Workforce.
In this new role, Temple will play a pivotal role in advancing the college’s commitment to providing industry-relevant education and fostering strong connections with local employers.
“I am honored to join Lake-Sumter State College and contribute to its mission of transforming the futures of students in our community,” said Temple. “In an ever-changing job market, we must equip students with the skills and knowledge that employer demand. I look forward to working with the talented team at LSSC to ensure that our programs remain top quality and provide students with a competitive edge upon completion.”
Temple will lead the development and expansion of programs and initiatives that equip students with the skills, knowledge and experience needed to excel in today’s competitive and dynamic job market.
“We are excited to welcome John Temple to Lake-Sumter State College as our new AVP of Workforce,” says Dr. Heather Bigard, president of Lake-Sumter State College.
“With John’s track record of success and dedication to student success, we are confident in his ability to drive our workforce programs to new heights. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that our graduates are well-prepared to make meaningful contributions to our regional economy."
Temple joins the college from Sumter County Schools, where he served as the Director of Professional Learning and Accountability. He has over 23 years of experience in the classroom and as an administrator.
LSSC’s workforce programs include a variety of associate of science degree programs and industry credential programs that prepare students for in-demand careers within Lake and Sumter Counties. Current programs include business management, commercial vehicle driving, criminal justice, cybersecurity, electrical distribution/lineworker, engineering technology and information technology.
Temple holds a master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University and a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern University. He also serves as a State Representative in the Florida Legislature for District 52, serving Sumter and Hernando Counties.