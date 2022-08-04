Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 91F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.