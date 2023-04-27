It’s the American way — a land of opportunity. Just ask Bushnell City Manager Mike Eastburn, he can tell you all about it, if you add hard work and perseverance.
While being a city manager wasn’t something he had really ever planned for - education, success and a good paying job were. Eastburn, 49, can tell you about nights as a little kid, when he and his best friend would hang out in a Bushnell park in the evenings, sky watch and make big plans for the future.
He said they would lay on the ground, look at the stars and talk about they would need to put in hard work to have more from life.
For him, it was the United States Navy – he would serve, get a free education and retire from the military. While it didn’t work out exactly as he planned – Eastburn didn’t reenlist after two years, he found work.
“Your life takes you in different directions.”
“I put in an application for the City of Bushnell and Public Works,” he said, noting it was back in September of 1994. He began working as a sanitation maintenance worker, “On the back of a garbage truck,” he said, noting it shows you can begin in a starting position and “…work your way to the top,”
He said when he applied for a job with the city, he told Ronnie Pitts, his supervisor, “My goal was to have his job one day.” He said Pitts even used to tell others that.
Eastburn said Pitts was “a great boss, a great person.”
Throughout his years with the city, Eastburn moved up in title and pay – and yes, he got the supervisor job when Pitts retired.
As for advice to others, Eastburn said he put in the hard work and “Worry about you and not everybody else.”
“I didn’t worry about what other people did, I worked hard.”
“You can’t teach good work ethic - you either have it or you don’t,” he said.
And, “I never wanted to do things twice so I tried to do it right the first time,” he said, noting that sometimes it may take a little longer, but that works better.
Now, about 25 years into his work for the city, he’s city manager.
“I never had any ambition of being the city manager, but it’s how everything worked out,” he said.
He became interim manager last January, as city officials interview candidates for the permanent position.
“Nothing was working out,” he said, adding that a couple of council members asked why he didn’t just go for the position.
Finally, he did.
“It’s a challenging position,” with some stress.
But for Eastburn the priority is “… to do what’s best for the city of Bushnell.”
One of the things he’d like to see happen during his time is a new community center at the sports complex.
But right now, they’re dealing with more important issues, he said, noting things like improvements and expansion to their wastewater treatment system, electric infrastructure.
He said the job is more of a challenge on the administration side for him, than the operations side – he’s done the operations for years, helping in the various departments since he began his career with them.
Streets, parks, sanitation, he knows.
He said in 2015 he helped with water and wastewater, so he “… already had that under my belt,” with enough knowledge behind him.
In the position, “I’ve learned that there are a lot of people in the city that do a lot more than you really know, behind the scenes,” he said.
“It takes a good group, team to make it. If it wasn’t for the staff, I probably would not have even,” went for the city manager position, he said.
Along with his years of service to the city, his knowledge of the city and growing up in the area, Eastburn said he’s always been active in the community – he raised four children, all in local sports too. He’s also spent time volunteering in the community.
“You have to be able to get along with all the council members. They make the final decision,” he said, explain that it’s up to him to give them the information and let them know what he thinks is best for the city, but it’s up to them to decide.
“They were all voted in,” by the residents of Bushnell.
“There’s respect for that title
What does he take most pride in?
“I’ve raised four kids in Bushnell and now I have four grandchildren, I’m active with my family.”
“I met my wife (then Karen Thompson) when we were in high school. We were high school sweethearts and we’re still married.”
They began dating on June 9 of 1991. They got married after he served in U.S. Navy, on Aug. 16, 1997
Their grown kids are Michaela, Kyra, Nathaniel and Zander working for the sheriff’s department, TECO Great Southern.
With humor, he went back to his youth and referenced times when his career focus was to “make money.”
For a while, he also thought he that “…buying and selling was where you would make money,” but never really had the opportunity to venture out.
“I wasn’t a big risk taker.”
Of the city, “I learned a lot from him the previous staff that was here,” he said retired city manager Vince Ruano, office administrator Sue Noell and the late Joy Coleman, who served as city clerk.
He said Ruano always told him to stick with it, noting he was doing a good job.
“The city’s had a lot of change over the last eight years and the current staff is fairly new, “But the staff is a really good staff,” he said. “A great staff.”
Back at home, Eastburn enjoys fishing and spending time with his wife and family.
He said he really enjoys cooking – especially southern and fried foods – “all the bad stuff,” he said with humor.