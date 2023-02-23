This is a series to introduce the public to some of Sumter County’s newest teachers. This week’s focus is on Wildwood Elementary School’s Jennifer Meeks.
“Teaching is the most important job on the planet. Every career starts with teachers. These kids depend on us to set them up for success in the future. A child’s future is in the hands of a teacher,” said Wildwood Elementary School first grade teacher Jennifer Meeks.
While it may be her first year in Sumter, but she has 23 years’ experience in the classroom. She is a 1998 graduate of the University of Central Florida.
She said enjoys teaching elementary school children because, “They are eager to learn,” and notes her mother was a big influence in her decision to become a teacher.
A high school algebra teacher for 30 years, “She was one of the best teachers I know. She cared for the kids like they were her own. I watched how she taught and treated the kids with respect,” Meeks said.
As for her, “I just want to make a difference in a child’s life. If my kids love to come school then I am happy and feel I have done my job. I want to be able to inspire others to teach,” she said.
“My philosophy is to treat the children as they are your own. If I would not say it to my own children, I don’t say it the kids in my class. I work hard and stay organized.”
What’s been most surprising to her?
“The curriculum and technology that is now used in the classrooms. It has changed 100% since I started teaching. My first year teaching I had handwritten lesson plans and a handwritten grade book.
“I worked two jobs while trying to obtain my teaching degree. I was given the opportunity to intern in an inner city school in Orlando. The experience set me up for success,” she said of past memorable experiences.
At home, some of her top moments were “Watching my son play varsity football for Mount Dora High. I also enjoy reading, gardening and chilling by the pool.”
Anything that might surprise others about her?
“I drive an old 2004 Honda Civic that I bought brand new in 2004 because it gets me where I am going. People always ask why I don’t get a new car. Until it dies, I will drive it,” she said.
As for her home life, she said, “My husband is a varsity football assistant coach and ESE teacher for Mount Dora High. I have two boys - one is 15 and one is 20. My oldest son is attending Lake Sumter Community College and my youngest is a sophomore at Mount Dora High. I reside in Leesburg at this time,” but they are looking to move closer to Sumter soon, she said.