In the fourth quarter of a tight game, with Wildwood holding onto a thin 12-7 lead, Dedrick Grady intercepted a Suwannee pass and took it back for pick-6 touchdown to secure the 18-13 win for the Wildcats on Friday night.
In addition to Grady’s decisive TD, Vincent Brown, Jr. and Jamari Dickens both tallied offensive scores for the Cats.
The Cats had 334 yards total – 210 rushing and 124 receiving. They also had 57 yards on punt returns.
Wildwood’s Brown had one completion on two attempts for 11 yards, while Dickens had 11 completions on 26 attempts with 98 yards and Taylor Keiler had one completion on two attempts for 15 yards.
Hayes with four receptions for 64 yards, Brown with four receptions for 35 yards; Dickens added one reception for 11 yards, Tareese Harris had one reception for 11 yards and Zechariah Poyser with one reception for three yards.
Dickens led the way on the ground with 12 carries and 86 yards, Brown had nine carries and 56 yards, Jeremiah Colebrooks ran for 52 yards on seven carries and Azarius Hayes had four carries for 16 yards.
Next up for the Cats is Akelynn’s Angels Christian Academy at home this Friday night on Sept. 23. Game time is 7:30 p.m.