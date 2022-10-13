Reader C, writes:
“I have given these same numbers to many people and they really don’t believe me. I taught math in Polk County for 42 years and saw teachers lose almost every year and really give away everything in the last 20 years. I’m a registered Republican, but Rick Scott really had it out for teachers. And I know teachers that voted for him twice.
The other day, I saw a contractor’s truck advertising that they pay $150 a day. Currently substitute teachers in Polk make $105 a day. (Substitute teachers in Lake County make $112.50.)
I also coached wrestling for 25 years. In 1976 as a beginning teacher, I made $8,100 to teach and $810 to coach. 10%. Now, first-year teachers make $47,000 to teach, and $2,100 to coach wrestling. Four percent.
Did you notice that last spring the school board gave paraprofessionals a raise?
The reason being, the state passed a new minimum wage and the para needed to get a raise to be in compliance.
Desantis is raising the beginning teacher salary to $47,000, but I know teachers that have been teaching in Polk County and are making under $50,000. I really don’t see it getting any better.”
Thanks, C.
We do have a challenge with education in Florida. Our state has gone backward in student achievement. We’ve doubled the amount of money in real terms spent on schools, but none of that went to our children’s instructors.
We have a teaching shortage. Florida has no goal with what we should aim for in student achievement. Florida doesn’t have a simple goal like, let’s be in the top five K-12 state school systems in America.
Let’s look at how the leaders in Tallahassee are proposing to fix our broken system.
Gov. DeSantis says let’s hire teachers with just two years of college instead of four to fix our teacher shortage problem. Let’s hire veterans with no teaching training.
While there might be some fine teacher prospects who have only completed two years of college or who are veterans —is this how we solve Florida’s broken education system and teacher shortage?
Paying substitute teachers $105 a day is ridiculous. Teaching done well is not an eight-hour job. Let’s be conservative and say a teacher only has to work a 10-hour day.
That’s just $10.50 an hour we are paying for someone to teach our kids.
In 2022 the minimum wage in Florida is $10 an hour and there is almost no one who can find employees at that rate. Our state legislature created this problem, and the lack of leadership by the governor is accentuating the crisis in our schools. Our crisis is so bad that neighboring Osceola County’s school system voted to go to Latin America to find teachers, bring them to our classrooms and teach our children.
Teach our children English and history? Seriously?
Hillsborough County has been using Kelly’s Temporary labor services to fill their substitute teacher positions. Is this who we want to teach our children? Temp labor?
While we have raised starting teacher pay to $47,500, the average teacher pay in Florida is about $51,500. Florida’s average pay is 48th in the country. Hey, at least we are ahead of Mississippi and West Virginia.
Money doesn’t solve all problems. But investing our taxpayer dollars increasingly in school resources outside the classroom while paying teachers less and less is clearly not working in Florida. Only Tallahassee thinks doing more of what is not working is the path to a great education for our children.
