“Today is a very special day as we take the time to reflect, honor and pay our respects to those who gave so much to keep our nation free. Our nation is free and will remain free, as long as we continue to follow the examples set by those heroes we are honoring today. They came in all shapes, sizes, colors and genders, but when the chips were down they pulled for one common cause …our freedom.”
U.S. Marines Lt. General “Sam” Mundy was the featured speaker at the annual Florida National Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony.
According to Bob Mills, Joint Veterans Support Committee chairman, Mundy spoke eloquently on how freedom is not free, remaining on site for more than an hour after the ceremony, speaking with service members and their families.
An estimated 1,500 people attended the cemetery in Bushnell. Friends and family came from as far away as Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan, while others came from nearby – Orlando, St. Petersburg and Sumter County, according to Mills.
He said the highlight of the ceremony was a vocal rendition of “God Bless the USA” by Ret. U.S. Army First Sgt. Ronnie Miller, who earned a standing ovation.
Other parts of the ceremony included Veronica and Ray Hagen performing “Hallelujah.”
Mills noted that U.S. Congressman Daniel Webster spoke about the importance of service and the role of the heroic men and women in uniform and the role they’ve played in preserving and protecting the United States. Representatives from Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio’s offices also spoke to the crowd, with other officials, including Bushnell Mayor Jessie Simmons attending.
Retired television personality Steve Jerve served as Master of Ceremonies.
Michael “Scooter” Miller, an entertainer known in The Villages, handled the sound and entertained the crowd by playing a medley of patriotic music prior to the start of the ceremony.
Mills said the unofficial theme of this year’s ceremony was Freedom and mentioned a students from a local high school who waited patiently to introduce himself to Mundy and Webster, announcing that he will be attending West Point this fall and thanking them for their service.
“A special moment,” Mills said.