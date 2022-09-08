Is Florida on its way to being a paved peninsula?
Charles Bowen thinks so.
The north Florida resident sat for hours in an emergency room, awaiting a physician to tend him as he was struck with severe pain from a clogged catheter after having a prostate and bladder procedure.
Citing the thousands of people moving to Florida every day, Bowen said “I know that the snow frogs have come to Florida to croak, but this is crazy,” adding that he had moved to Florida from Massachusetts at age 55 when he retired from Lockheed Martin.
That hospital ER had 120 beds, he said. About half were staffed, he believes, and he saw only one doctor and three nurses.
“This is a serious infrastructure problem - and it is only beginning with a 1,000 plus moving into Florida each day,” he said. “It is not just the hospital, but EMT, fire, water, sewage, schools, roads, you name it.”
Not far from where he lives in north Florida, Bowen said developers just built about 150 houses.
“Two or three orange groves, they just chopped them down. It has just gone bonkers. The infrastructure. The corporation buys shares and they overdevelop. They give some farmer a million and a half for these acres,” he said.
According to an article written in April 2020 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the best way to know the hospital resources available in each state is to compare the number of hospitals with the size of the population. For the entire nation, there were 13,944 hospitals in the third quarter of 2019. The U.S. population was 328.2 million in July 2019, lending a ration of 23,540 per hospital.
The article noted that New Jersey, for example, with 49,073 people per hospital, had the highest ratio. The other way to measure the resource is to compare the number of hospital employees with the size of the population. In September 2019, there were approximately 6.6 million hospital employees in the United States, a national ratio of some 50 people per hospital employee. According to the Bureau’s statistics, Florida falls somewhere in the 49-56 range.
And the need for medical care increases with a higher population.
Enter the other recent challenge facing the medical profession: The COVID 19 pandemic.
According to the Florida Work Force Needs Study done by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Covid-induced economic contraction in 2020 lead to a 21% drop in job postings between April 2019 and April 2020.
“Postings have slowly recovered from the April 2020 low point by December 2020 and have continued to increase. Job postings in April 2021 were up 53% compared to April 2020, and up 21% compared to April 2019. These four target career areas represent 32% of all job postings in Florida. Among the four, postings for healthcare related occupations are more rapidly increasing. (Healthcare, Business/Finance, IT/Math, Architecture/Engineering.)
“These occupations include registered nurses, surgical technicians, pharmacists and dental hygienists, each with a more than 100% increase in postings from April 2020 to April 2021. Roles within the target career areas also form a core component of high-wage job posting demand, as with registered nursing, accounting and computer occupations,” the study noted.
Add to that, over the past five years, Florida’s total employment and population have grown at rates – each 8% – twice that of the total in the United States, according to the study.
Urban planners across the state sit in long meetings and hash out development issues and when exactly to build the infrastructure – either ahead – or behind – Florida’s accelerated population growth.
But municipalities say that infrastructure and the private enterprise are two different subjects when it comes to growth and development.
Mark Bennett, Development Services Director for the City of Lake Wales in Central Florida, has spent the last 30 years of his career in urban planning, zoning and land development in the public and private sectors.
When the Polk News Sun asked Bennett how long he felt it would take Florida to catch up to the population growth, he said “My response has always been the market will follow the population.”
Since amenities such as doctors and hospitals are not counted as “infrastructure,” because the government does not provide them, and they are considered “private” or “non-profit” industry, it depends on the hospital system and their metric for when and where they build hospitals, he said.
Regarding infrastructure, Bennett said there is an additional conversation about “concurrency,” which is having “adequate” public facilities.
In order for a development to be approved, he said, there must be “adequate facilities” which either already exist or are “projected to exist in three to five years.”
“There is a check and balance to make sure there is adequate water, schools and concurrency,” he said.
Then there is the matter of traffic and roads.
When a new developer comes in, they are to assess how much traffic it will create.
“More than likely, the roads have the capacity to handle the new traffic,” he said, adding that when people see a new development and more traffic, they think the whole road system is on the verge of collapse.
“Where it used to take only a minute to get out on the street, it now takes two, three, five minutes,” he says.
“Roads are designed to handle a certain amount of traffic. As long as the road is designed and intended to handle that, it is acceptable,” he says. New lanes and turning lanes may have to be installed to make that happen.
And one thing Floridians likely are not pleased with is simply the fact of the matter, in Bennett’s opinion.
“When new development comes to an area, there is always a lag of three to five years of catch-up,” he said.