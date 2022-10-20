Three brothers were arrested Sunday, Oct. 9, when the stolen car they were travelling in was spotted in sthe area of Interstate 75 and S.R. 44.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the brothers – Rechazz, Chavez and Chabazz Belle were arrested in the area of the Pilot gas station, where the car was parked behind the building. A fourth person, a 16-year-old juvenile, was also arrested.
The 2017 Ford Escape was stolen out of Clermont and spotted when a Sumter deputy received an alert just after 1 p.m., that the vehicle was in the area of S.R. 44, heading west, towards I-75, according to the deputy’s report.
According to the report, the deputy found the car parked behind the gas station and approached the car as a black male, with medium length dreadlocks (later identified as Rechazz Belle), walked away from the passenger side of the vehicle and entered the gas station.
Another deputy made contact with Belle inside the Dunkin’ Donuts at the interchange. Belle reportedly told the deputy that he was riding in the rear of the vehicle and his brother Chavez had been driving the stolen car. He also advised he had been bitten by a dog and had a bleeding wound on his back.
The deputy reported seeing blood on the back seat of the car, when they searched the vehicle. They also reportedly discovered a prescription container with Methylenedioxypyrovalerone – a schedule 1 narcotic. They also found a substance that tested positive as marijuana.
He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams.
In the meantime, other officers approached the vehicle and observed two subjects inside. One was in the front passenger seat, the other in the rear driver’s side seat.
They opened the rear driver’s side door, where Chabazz Belle was reportedly sitting. Two handguns were discovered, un-holstered, in the door.
Both were detained and escorted to marked patrol cars.
During a search of the car, authorities discovered a pair of pants under the console of the rear seat. On top of the pants, leaning toward the driver’s side, was a digital scale.
With residue, which appeared to be marijuana. Field tests indicated positive.
According to the report, he was arrested for two counts possession of a concealed weapon.
Bond for Chabazz Belle was set at $5,000.
Chavez Belle was arrested for probation violation – no bond, vehicle theft, intent to sell marijuana, drug possession, possession of drug equipment, failure to appear, contempt of court and a moving traffic violation.