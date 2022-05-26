Three South Sumter competitors moving on to college sports

Jasmin Hernandez, Meghan Cimini and Emily Morrow have signed to compete in college-level sports.
For Hernandez, it’s soccer with Pasco Hernando State College in New Port Richey.
Cimini will be swimming for Saginaw Valley State University in Center, Mi. and Morrow will be on the softball field for East Georgia State College.
Jasmin Hernandez
Jasmin Hernandez, a senior at South Sumter, plays soccer and just signed on to play in college.
A middle defender, she is the daughter of Paola Hernandez and Yasmany Consuegra and has two siblings, Dayran and Shawn.
“I began playing soccer in 2009 because my older brother joined a team at our local park, where we grew up. As the younger sibling, I followed in his footsteps and began to play and fell in love with the sport.
“I wasn’t placed in another team after that last competition, so in middle school, when I tried out for the team, I expected to not make it. From eighth grade and on I haven’t stopped playing.”
“Ever since I started playing, I have wanted to go pro. It is my dream to one day be able to play soccer for a career. I would love for my world to revolve around the one thing I love doing most,” she said.
Hernandez said one of her strengths in the sport is shielding the ball with her body.
“Once the game turns into a one verses one with another player and me, towards our goal I don’t try to do any tricks or any big skills. All I do is my famous move of using my butt out, so the player is leaning against that and not being able to get to the ball.
“Another strength I would say I have is communication throughout the game and controlling my defensive line. Throughout the game I make sure that the defensive line is lined up properly or if one of our players or I have to push up farther I direct someone to stay back to cover.”
“A strength that I believe I mentally have, and probably the most important, is being able to keep calm throughout the game. Especially if you don’t always agree with the ref. calls. It is the moment when you must know when you can speak and when to stay quiet and continue to play and be the bigger person,” she said.
“My ultimate achievement for soccer this year was to not have to stop playing, just because my high school year is coming to an end, and I was able to receive that blessing here at Pasco Hernando State College and am able to continue my soccer season at a college level.”
“I would love to continue to grow and learn more skills throughout the next few seasons and become a better player than I am now because there is always room to improve.”
“My ultimate goal in life is to continue living life day by day, trying to not focus on the tough times, but to find a job that includes everything I love and to continue spending time with my loved ones.”
“I have such a strong passion for soccer because it was a constant conversation at my grandparents' house, and it was also a way for me to have a connection with my grandparents over a specific topic. I love to be active outside and my stress reliever.”
Hernandez said her confidence from her experience in playing and continuous practice throughout the year.
She prepares for games by watching a show or listening to music, she said.
“My routine is usually to change into my uniform and begin to eat my snack before the game and then begin to put my cleats and shin guards on with the mindset that I will do the best.”
Of her influences in soccer, “I would say my grandpa was my biggest influence to continue to play the sport, because every time I went to visit, he was always seeing a soccer game on the T.V and mostly it was Argentina playing, but he would point out the positions and say ‘you see that how you need to play. Look you must move and pass like that’. ”
“Right now, since college hasn’t begun, I started volunteering as a three and four-year-old soccer coach at my local park. Which I am in love with because not only am I teaching younger kids how to play the sport I love, but also helping kids, which is another one of my passions.”
Of her last season in high school, she said it felt as if it flew by.
“I was so glad to see so many new girls try out this year, even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but I could see there is a lot of potential in them. Throughout the season, I was very open to helping the other girls improve in some areas, but also got the chance to being moved around the field a lot.
“ For the first time, I was able to play every position throughout the season at least once, which was very eye opening to me because I saw different weaknesses and strengths I had,” she said, adding it helped her have a better understanding for those spots.
Meghan Cimini
Meghan Cimini will be swimming for Saginaw Valley State University, coming this college season.
The Raider senior has grown up in the pool, most recently swimming competitively for Suncoast Swim Team out of Crystal River.
The daughter of Lisa Cimini and David Cimini, Sr., she has one sibling, David, Jr.
“I first chose this sport because my mom taught me how to swim all four strokes and she saw how much of a natural this sport was to me. So, she had me go to the National Training Center in Clermont. It was a summer swim program and not too long after, I joined their swim team Fast Lane,” Cimini said.
As for life achievements in the sport, “If I could achieve anything I wished for in my sport is to be an Olympian Swimmer and getting a gold medal for my country.”
Cimini said her strengths,”… are my dedication and hard work. I use these strengths at my swim team through getting all the work and sets done to the best of my abilities. When that happens, I can then see a positive change of my outcomes at championship meets.
“My strengths mentally are to never give up and to stay focused. With that kind of mentality, I can always get through any tough set, meet or obstacle that gets in my way. I also remember to have fun and to keep on swimming!”
“My ultimate achievement in my sport this year in college would be to make qualifying times to get to NCAA’s and to place in the top eight for whatever event I qualify for at NCAA’s.”
“My ultimate achievement in life would be that I lived to be the very best that I could be with my academics, athletics and career.”
“I am very prepared to work to achieve my sporting goals. To make that happen, I go to practice every day and incorporate weight training every day as well.
“For instance, at my old team, Gator Swim Club, I would get up at three in the morning to have my father drive me to swim practice (in Gainesville), go to school after my morning practice and then go to afternoon practice for weight / swim training.”
“I love that my sport is an individual sport. You do not have to focus on anyone else to improve, but yourself. I also love that this sport has helped me to realize that I can do anything if I believe and put work in for myself. I also like the bonds that come out of this sport. There is so much support from friends from the team, coaches from the team, etc. that will help me to be my very best.”
Cimini said her confidence has come from herself.
“I see all the hard work and determination I have to do, whatever it takes, for a progressive result. My confidence comes from the people that support me. My friends, family and coaches have all helped me to see my potential.”
Cimini said to prepare for a meet, “I focus on the events that certain day. I look at what my splits need to be by certain amount of yards, what certain techniques I should focus on, and what my goal time is for that certain event. The routine that I follow before my events is to focus on what needs to be executed for that race(s), then I ask my coach for any last minute advice on my races, or what I should focus on. Then, I listen to my music and prepare for that race through eating, stretching, etc.”
Of influences, she said it would Michael Phelps.
“I remember watching him in awe through my TV screen at the 2012 London Olympic Games. I remembered how amazing it was that he had so many medals! I saw how much work and drive Michael Phelps had to do his very best and inspired me to get into the sport and do my very best at it!”
When she’s not in training or competing, “I go have fun with my friends. We will go out to the beach, shopping, etc. I also will read, play video games and help around my community during my off time.”
She said her philosophy in swimming and life are to “…always have fun and to do my very best at whatever I apply myself to. If you do your very best while having a great time, what could be better than that?”
Cimini’s times include the 100-yard breast stroke in 1:10.26, the 200-yard in 2:31.22, the 100-yard fly in 59.94, the 200-yard fly in 2:10.16 and the 400-yard IM in 4:35.25.
“These are my best / favorite events,” she said.
She notes, “This season has been rough. Since I do not have a high school swim team, it’s been very hard to get any swim meets in during those times. I have also my father pass away at the end of January this year. It’s been a very difficult time, but I know as time goes on and I am in college for swimming, I will get the experiences that I missed in high school, improve my times, be my very best and to have fun!”
Emily Morrow
Emily Morrow signed on to play softball.
The senior Raider has played first, second and catcher in the sport.
The daughter of Frankie and Rob Morrow, she has one sibling, Rob.
She said she, “… chose this sport because I was constantly surrounded by my friends and was always having a good time on the field. I got into it when we all got older and it started to get a little more serious.”
She said if she could achieve anything in softball, it would be “To never have any errors.”
Morrow finds her height as a strength for her in the game, especially when she plays first base.
“My strengths mentally …,” an optimistic mindset, she said.
“My ultimate achievement in my sport this year is improving in my batting. My ultimate achievement in this sport is having my hard work pay off and being able to attend a college I love while still playing the sport I love,” she said.
“My ultimate achievement in life is still persevering through tough situations and not letting it affect me negatively.”
Morrow said she’s “ …prepared to work extremely hard and I will work on my off days to keep improving myself.”
Of the sport, she said, “I love that I am surrounded by nothing but support with my teammates and the parents, because it makes the game you love even better when you know that no one is against you.”
As for her confidence, Morrow said it comes from her teammates, coaches and family.
In getting prepared for each game, “I just tell myself to go out there and play like you know how.”
She spends her time off the field with friends and family and “…when I’m not doing that, I hit in the cages with Princess and Alexis.”