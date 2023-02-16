A total of 21 Sumter County students have had their entrepreneurial business plans selected as finalists for the annual 2023 Sumter’s Future Entrepreneurs Competition and the event is open, with tickets on sale now through Monday, Feb. 20. Tickets are $20 per person and include dinner.
It’s an event that will showcase some of Sumter’s most outstanding students, according to CTE coordinator, Casey Ferguson.
Student submissions were received September – December using the online contest platform. Submitted applications were then scored by local business and industry leaders.
The top two finalists from each school will compete for the $1,000 and $500 prizes during a live presentation event, slated from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Wildwood Community Center. Display finalists will display their business idea on poster board at the event for a $200 prize and can compete next year if eligible.
The finalists are: team: Kaytlin Kenny, Lyvia Oliveira, and Alannah Wimes and team: Delvin Miller and Vanessa Castillo from Wildwood Middle High School. The two teams will present their projects during the live competition.
Wildwood display finalists are: Audrey Alaniz, Emily Clayton and Dozier Romer.
Emily Burkes and Samiul Kader were selected from South Sumter High School and will present their projects with a live presentation.
Jozlin Bell, the team of Cayle Pitts and Tara Morrison and the team of Savannah Stephens and Sadie van Hooijdonk were selected as display top finalists from South Sumter.
Isaac Goff and Peyton Ressler were selected from The Villages Charter High School for the live presentation. Display finalists for The Villages are Jonah Terry, Blake Wise and the team of Mallorie Simpson and Gracin Pulley.
The meal will include creamy balsamic chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls, butter, peach cobbler or carrot cake, tea, water, coffee.
Ferguson noted that seating is limited and encourages those who wish to attend to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.
The link for ticket sales is: https://gofan.co/app/events/873871?schoolId=FL87748