The Dec. 10 meeting of the Granville Beville 2234 chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy was held at the home of Joyce White. Those in attendance were White, Cindi Hinkle, Mary Harrison, Jessica Hoag, Deborah Moore, Connie Baker, Peggy Griffin, Ellen Didion, Sarah DeHart, Liz Sumner, Carol Anderson and Children of the Confederacy member, Jentry Millard.
The meeting was called to order by White, who serves as president. The UDC ritual was led by Chaplain Anderson, who also gave a review of Lucy Booker Roper’s book Our Women in the War: The Lives They Lived, The Deaths They Died. The book was originally published in 1885.
White read her poem, “Thoughts of a Weary Soldier,” which won second place in the Florida Division of UDC contest.
The chapter is in many altruistic projects, according to White.
Each December, the chapter makes a donation to the James A. Haley Hospital in Tampa for their annual Christmas party.
Members also donated canned goods for a local food bank, paper goods for a veterans’ home and canceled stamps for the wounded.
Monthly donations are made to the VAVS (Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service). The chapter received a thank you note from Anchor House in Palmetto for the November contributions to its ongoing ministry to seamen and women.
Registrar Moore completed two chapter applications: one for DeHart and one for Erin Lumpkin. These will be forwarded to the Florida Division Registrar.
The historical program was presented by Anderson on her first place essay called “The Confederate Air Force: Balloon Reconnaissance.”
Anderson was awarded two certificates from the Florida Division by White.
The next meeting will be the Lee-Jackson Banquet on Jan. 14 in Oxford. The speaker will be Donna Faulkner Barron of Georgia, who will present her program about her father, Roy Faulkner. He was the chief carver of the Confederate Memorial Carving at Stone Mountain Park. She and co-author Kay Stowe wrote the book, The Man Who Carved Stone Mountain.