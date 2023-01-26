Sumter sheriff’s Maj. Pat Breeden is urging Lake Panasoffkee residents to show up at the next community Town Hall meeting. Slated for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the meeting will be held at the Lake Panasoffkee Recreation building 1589 C.R. 459. Residents are invited to attend with questions, comments and concerns.
Breeden will be presenting information on several non-traditional law enforcement programs the sheriff’s office provides, including the Vial of life, Peace of Mind, D.R.E.A.M. and other programs. He will also provide a bag with information for each person attending.
As an example, the Peace of Mind is a service is for any resident who would like to have someone willing to receive their call each weekday, knowing that someone will check on them if they don’t make that daily call. The D.R.E.A.M. (Dementia Recover, Education and Management) program is to help keep Alzheimer’s patients safe. The sheriff’s office has grant funding that allows the office to purchase GPS enabled devices that can be provided to residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia, which will allow that person to be GPS tracked if they turn up missing.
“It’s their community,” Breeden said, noting they would like to see the public attend, adding that through the programs, they save lives every year and they want the community to be aware of what’s available.
“We want people to take full advantage of them,” he said.
If you’re looking for community information or answers to questions you may have about government or law enforcement in Lake Panasoffkee, the next Town Hall Meeting guest list will include Andrew Bilardello (District 2 county commissioner) and Sumter sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Davenport.
Resident Charles Pennington will serve as moderator and host of the event. Pennington hosts a public meeting for the community on the first week of each month and serves as the Community Watch coordinator.
Pennington said he always stresses to residents that they watch out for one another and watch their surroundings. He said don’t just look at your car when you are planning to get in it, check the surrounding area where someone might be lurking.
If you have a senior citizen living next door, he urges residents to check on them regularly to make sure they’re okay and if they have neighbors struggling, see if there’s something you can do to help them.
Noting it might be a ride to the grocery store or their doctor’s office.
“That’s what brings communities together,” he said.
And … as always, “…if you see something, say something. Contact the sheriff’s office and let them handle it.”
Pennington notes that Lake Panasoffkee now has two officers on duty, in the area, at all times and calls typically take no longer than three minutes.
For more information about the meeting, contact Pennington at 352-446-3735. Leave a message if there is no answer.