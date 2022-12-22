It’s almost time for Turkeys from Heaven-Sumter County. For those of you that don’t know what that is, for the last five years, a group of volunteers have gathered to cook turkeys, prep sides, organize meals and deliver them to local families who need a boost this Christmas season and this year will be no different.
This local event was started in 2017 by Tim and Jessica Kelly of Bushnell, along with the help of their family and friends and local organizations and businesses that have stepped up to assist. It began with delivering 100 meals that first year. This year, the plan is to deliver over 350.
Each year, local Winn-Dixie stores provide some major support by allowing the public to come in, purchase a turkey to donate and then keep the turkeys until time for them to be cooked. There are three participating stores here in Sumter County: Winn-Dixie in Bushnell, Winn-Dixie in Wildwood (Pinellas Plaza) and the Winn-Dixie in Lake-Sumter Landing. If you would like to donate a turkey, please visit any of these stores and tell them you would like to purchase a turkey for Turkeys from Heaven!
The real fun will start on Thursday, Dec. 22, when the cooking begins. Volunteers will gather with more than 20 large smokers, donated from local individuals and businesses. They will prep turkeys and begin the all-night slow cooking process.
Friday morning, as the turkeys are done and coming off the grills, another group of volunteers will gather to prep green bean casseroles, rolls, desserts and canned goods that will be packaged to accompany the turkeys. Mid-morning volunteers will began loading up the complete Christmas dinners to be delivered to the local families.
This year we are excited to announce that all cooking, prepping and delivering will be at the Sumter County Fairgrounds. We will be located in the back, under the brand new arena at 7620 SR 471, Bushnell.
How can you help? There are many ways that you can offer support.
You can visit any of the Winn-Dixies stores located in Sumter County and pay for turkeys.
If you have a smoker and would like to help cook turkeys, please reach out to Tim Kelly at (352) 303-8334.
You can volunteer to help prep meals by arriving at the Sumter County Fairgrounds on December 23 at 8 a.m.
If you would like to deliver meals, you can arrive at the Fairgrounds any time after 10am.
If you like to bake and would like to donate some desserts, please reach out to Jessica Kelly at (352) 303-9057.
All sides, desserts and ingredients are either donated or purchased with monetary donations.
Any donations are greatly appreciated.
Also, if you know of a family that would benefit from a Christmas meal, please contact Jessica Kelly at (352) 303-9057 or turkeysfromheavensumter@gmail.com.
For more information about this organization, visit their Facebook Page at Facebook.com/turkeysfromheavensumter or on Instagram at Instagram.com/turkeysfromheavensumter.