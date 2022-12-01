You can help with Turkeys from Heaven Sumter County.
Each year, local volunteers smoked dozens of turkeys – this year, an estimated 350, prep the sides and deliver meals to local families who need a helping hand during the holidays.
Winn-Dixie stores allow the public to come in, purchase a turkey to donate and then keep the turkeys until time for them to be cooked. There are three participating stores here in Sumter County: Winn-Dixie in Bushnell, Winn-Dixie in Wildwood (Pinellas Plaza) and the Winn-Dixie in Lake-Sumter Landing. If you would like to donate a turkey, please visit any of these stores and tell them you would like to purchase a turkey for Turkeys from Heaven!
The real fun will start on Thursday, Dec. 22, when the cooking begins. Volunteers will gather with more than 20 large smokers, donated from local individuals and businesses. They will prep turkeys and begin the all-night slow cooking process. The following day, sides are prepped and the food is delivered.
If you’re interested in donating a turkey, you can do so at one of the Winn Dixie stores.
If you’re interested in helping with the event, by loaning your smoker, please call Tim Kelly at (352) 303-8334.
You can volunteer to help prep meals by arriving at the Sumter County Fairgrounds on December 23 at 8am – or to deliver, after 10 a.m.
If you like to bake and donate some desserts, please call Jessica Kelly at (352) 303-9057.