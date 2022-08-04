Two families in Sumter County have lost their homes to fire, in recent days.
The first family, with three school-aged children, lost their home on Monday, July 25 in Bushnell.
The second family, also with three school-aged children, lost their home on Wednesday, July 27 in Wildwood.
South Sumter Middle School is taking donations and items can be dropped of at the front office during office hours. Please call the school at 352-793-2232 to ensure they are open, when you plan to make a delivery.
Please ensure the donations are clearly marked for “Family 1” or “Family 2”.
Family 1: According to the school, immediate needs are mostly taken care of by community organizations and the family has temporary housing.
They are still in need of the following:
Large collared shirts for female student.
Family 2 is still displaced, staying in a hotel, with no way to cook or store food.
Along with basic needs, they are in need of food gift cards: McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Steak & Shake, Popeye’s.
They are also in need of the following:
Clothing
Parent:
• Tops: Ladies Small
• Bottoms: Sizes 7/9
• Shoes: Womens 9
Student 1: (SSMS Student)
• Tops: Mens Large
• Bottoms: 34
• Shoes: Mens 10
Student 2: (SSMS Student)
• Tops: Ladies Small
• Bottoms: Size 11
• Shoes: Womens 8
Student 3: (LPES Student)
• Tops: 14/16 boys
• Bottoms: 14/16 boys
• Shoes: Youth 4