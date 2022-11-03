Raquel Rowland and Brandon Martinez were named as U.S. Presidential Academic and CTE Scholar Awards nominees.
The honor is bestowed on two seniors who excel in either academics or workforce preparation studies. One nominee for each category is selected to represent each district high school: South Sumter High School, The Villages Charter High School and Wildwood Middle High School.
This year, the district nominee selection committee has chosen the following Rowland in academics and Martinez in workforce preparation. Both students attend Wildwood Middle High School and slated to graduate in 2023.
Other nominees from each school were: South Sumter High School - the CTE Scholar nominee was Gideon Strickland and the Academic Scholar nominee was Adam Newhouse; The Villages Charter High School - the Academic Scholar nominee was Llia Byron and Noah Gerard was the CTE Scholar nominee.
“Our heartiest congratulations to these two outstanding scholars who will represent their respective schools and our school district so well. Congratulations on this first of many future accomplishments,” said Sumter School Supt. Richard Shirley.
.The Federal Commission on Presidential Scholars determined the 2023 criterion for selection of the nominees. Students nominated for the honor were chosen based on involvement and service to the community; leadership and character; writing samples; academic achievements; and overcoming personal obstacles or barriers.
CTE students were chosen based on academic rigor; technical competence; employability skill attainment; ingenuity and creativity; and training in five sectors of the President’s Blueprint.
If you would like more information regarding this initiative, please contact Casey Ferguson at (352) 793-5719 ext. 54210 or Casey.Ferguson@sumter.k12.fl.us.