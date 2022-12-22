University of Florida Health became one of the first large academic health centers in the Southeast to begin using a robot-assisted system in total knee replacement surgeries that eliminates the need for a CT scan, while improving precision and patient outcomes.
UF Health orthopaedic surgeons began using the CORI Surgical System, developed by Smith & Nephew, a global medical technology company, in January.
“This is frontier technology that is really going to advance the specialty in a significant way,” said Chancellor F. Gray, M.D., the William Petty Endowed Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery in the UF College of Medicine’s department of orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine.
“This is a big advantage for us and our patients,” he added. “We have a chance to be really one of the premier centers in the Southeast using this technology. And as a high-volume center, the work we do with CORI and the data we generate will ultimately assist surgeons elsewhere, helping further refine this robotic platform.”
The robotic system allows the surgeon to map out the procedure and best position a knee implant, a patient-specific plan allowing the greatest possible range of motion after surgery. And it minimizes soft tissue damage to allow a more “natural feeling” joint replacement, Gray said.
Remarkably, the system allows physicians to do away with CT scans that have long been a hallmark of such surgeries, reducing patient radiation exposure.
“A CT scan is a high dose of radiation and a big expense,” Gray said.
Instead, an exact 3D rendering is created by surgeons who use a probe to trace the contours of bone after the knee is surgically opened, feeding hundreds of measurements to a computer that creates a virtual model. The rendering takes into account the mechanics of the entire extremity.
CORI also uses an “array” of sensors that, in a knee surgery, are attached to the femur and tibia that work in tandem with cameras to precisely track the knee and leg. The 3D rendering’s accuracy is maintained even as the knee is manipulated during surgery and as the bone is sculpted, or resected. The image is updated every three-hundredths of a second, Gray said.