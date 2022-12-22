Ask the Master Gardener Plant Clinics-In Person
Ask your lawn and garden questions. Bring samples or photos and talk with Master Gardener volunteers in person.
Every Monday - Ask the Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in-person, except for state holidays. The clinics are at the Sumter County Health Department Building at 8015 East CR-466, Suite A, The Villages.
Every Friday - Ask the Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in-person, except for state holidays. The clinics are at the the Villages Sumter County Service Center at 7375 Powell Road, Wildwood.
First Tuesday, third Saturday at Lady Lake Lowes Home Improvement from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., October through April, except state holidays, 13705 US Highway 441, Lady Lake.
There is no charge.
ONE DAY ONLY – Dec. 20 at two locations with Lisa Sanderson, Residential Horticulture Agent
WISER Lawns and Landscapes for New Residents (Florida-Friendly LandscapingTM New Resident Workshop). The in-perso event will be a session on irrigation, turf, fertilization, plant selection and more.
Colony Cottage Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Rohan Recreation Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
There is no charge.
WISER Lawns and Landscapes for New Residents on Zoom, Thursday after in-person WISER.
Join Sanderson on every third Tuesday of every month for this comprehensive session to learn about irrigation, turf, fertilization, plant selection and more.
One Zoom session offered from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Register at: https://tinyurl.com/2wc2chfk.
ONE DAY ONLY – Zoom from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday with Sanderson, residential horticulture agent for the Morning Gardener Series.
Sanderson will cover a variety of topics:
Dec. 22 - Holiday Plants with Tina Ahearn, UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener Volunteer
Jan. 26 - Houseplant Selection and Care
Feb. 24 - Don’t Fertilize your Lawn Yet!
March 23 - Palms for Your Central Florida Landscape
April 27 - Growing Vegetables in a Small Space
May 25 - To Plant or Not to Plant: Identifying and Avoiding Invasive Plants
June 22 – Introduction to the Master Gardener Volunteer Program
July 27 – Insects found in your Lawn and Landscape
Aug. 24 – Attracting Pollinators to your Garden
Sept. 28 – Managing your own Lawn-What you need to know!
Oct. 26 –Landscape Plants Tolerant of Frost and Freezes
Register at: https://tinyurl.com/n5778c76
There is no charge.