Ask the Master Gardener Plant Clinics-In Person
Ask your lawn and garden questions. Bring samples or photos and talk with Master Gardener volunteers in person.
Every Monday - Ask the Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in-person, except for state holidays. The clinics are at the Sumter County Health Department Building at 8015 East CR-466, Suite A, The Villages.
Every Friday - Ask the Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in-person, except for state holidays. The clinics are at the the Villages Sumter County Service Center at 7375 Powell Road, Wildwood.
First Tuesday, third Saturday at Lady Lake Lowes Home Improvement from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., October through April, except state holidays, 13705 US Highway 441, Lady Lake.
There is no charge.
WISER Lawns and Landscapes for New Residents on Zoom, Thursday after in-person WISER.
Join Sanderson on every third Tuesday of every month for this comprehensive session to learn about irrigation, turf, fertilization, plant selection and more.
One Zoom session offered from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Register at: https://tinyurl.com/2wc2chfk.
ONE DAY ONLY – Zoom from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday with Sanderson, residential horticulture agent for the Morning Gardener Series.
Sanderson will cover a variety of topics:
Feb. 24 - Don’t Fertilize your Lawn Yet!
March 23 - Palms for Your Central Florida Landscape
April 27 - Growing Vegetables in a Small Space
May 25 - To Plant or Not to Plant: Identifying and Avoiding Invasive Plants
June 22 – Introduction to the Master Gardener Volunteer Program
July 27 – Insects found in your Lawn and Landscape
Aug. 24 – Attracting Pollinators to your Garden
Sept. 28 – Managing your own Lawn-What you need to know!
Oct. 26 –Landscape Plants Tolerant of Frost and Freezes
Register at: https://tinyurl.com/n5778c76
There is no charge.
Save the date pollinator short course
A pollinator short course will be held at the Sumter County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Expo 5.
Specialists from University of Florida and UF/IFAS Extension Agents will speak butterflies in Central Florida and their conservation, native bees, honeybees and managing pest insects on milkweed, and landscaping for pollinators. The UF/IFAS Extension Bookstore will be present and other booths. Garden tours will be available. Lunch will be included. Watch for Eventbrite registration and fee information.
Lamb showmanship
Bring your lamb for one-on-one showmanship critiquing and tips! Don’t miss this opportunity to work with a well-respected professional.