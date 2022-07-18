Recurring Classes
For The Month Of July:
Master Gardener Volunteer Training – Apply Now!
Master Gardener Volunteer trainees will complete a comprehensive horticultural training program. Training includes topics such as basic botany, soils fertilizer and composting, vegetable production, ornamental and turf diseases and insects, best management practices for lawns and landscapes, citrus and more.
Classes will be held on Wednesdays from Aug. 31 through Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Trainees will complete a 75-hour volunteer commitment the first year and then there after 35 hours and 12 hours of continuing education. Manual and class materials included with cost. Applications will be made available on the UF/IFAS website at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/sumter/home-garden/master-gardener/ or may be requested by contacting Lisa Sanderson at lsanderson@ufl.edu or dmlester@ufl.edu or by calling 352-559-6862. Please call with any questions.
Cost: $150
July 26 at 1 p.m. – “Mosquitoes and the Diseases they Carry”. Link: https://ufl.zoom.us/j/94130401548
July 29 at 1 p.m. – “Fish 101” - Join Marine Science Agent Brittany Scharf to learn about the different parts of fish and how they use these features to survive within its watery world. Link: https://ufl.zoom.us/j/92369361489
Here is the recording for the Snakes webinar: https://youtu.be/RsvYfaVgOQA
We look forward to having you. Please log on early. Webinars max out at 100 attendees
Summer Day Camps
July 30: Cloverbud Day
Where: Sumter County Fairgrounds
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Age: five to seven years (as of Sept. 1, 2021)
Cost: $5
Aug. 1-5: Growing and Eating Around the World
Where: Sumter County Fairgrounds
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Age: 11-13 years (as of Sept. 1, 2021)
Cost: $40
Please call or email Dakota Cantrell to register.
Phone number: 352-569-6863
Email: dakotatreffeisen@ufl.edu
