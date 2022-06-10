QR code for registration

 

Summer Day Camps

 

June 6 - 9

Professional Development

Where: Sumter County Fairgrounds

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday-Wednesday,

9 a.m. until complete Thursday

Age: 14-18 (as of Sept. 1st, 2021)

Cost: $15

June 13 – 16

Healthy Living

Where: Webster Community Center

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Age: 8-13 (as of Sept. 1st, 2021)

Cost: $10

 

June 28 – 30

Leadership

Where: Sumter County Fairgrounds

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Age: 11-18 (as of Sept. 1st, 2021

Cost: $15

 

July 11 – 15

Sumter County Ag

Industry and Career Tour

Where: Sumter County Fairgrounds/Field Trips

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Age: 11-18 (as of Sept. 1st, 2021)

Cost: $40

 

July 11-15

Sumter Sprouts

Summer Camp

Where: Sumter County Fairgrounds

Time: 8:30 a.m. to noon

Age: 8-12 (as of Sept. 1st, 2021)

Cost: $30

 

Aug. 1-5

Growing and Eating

Around the World

Where: Sumter County Fairgrounds

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Age: 11-13 (as of Sept. 1, 2021)

Cost: $40

Please scan the QR for registration to the camps or contact

Dakota Cantrell at 352-569-6863.

Be on the lookout for more camps that may develop 

