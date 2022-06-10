Summer Day Camps
June 6 - 9
Professional Development
Where: Sumter County Fairgrounds
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday-Wednesday,
9 a.m. until complete Thursday
Age: 14-18 (as of Sept. 1st, 2021)
Cost: $15
June 13 – 16
Healthy Living
Where: Webster Community Center
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Age: 8-13 (as of Sept. 1st, 2021)
Cost: $10
June 28 – 30
Leadership
Where: Sumter County Fairgrounds
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Age: 11-18 (as of Sept. 1st, 2021
Cost: $15
July 11 – 15
Sumter County Ag
Industry and Career Tour
Where: Sumter County Fairgrounds/Field Trips
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Age: 11-18 (as of Sept. 1st, 2021)
Cost: $40
July 11-15
Sumter Sprouts
Summer Camp
Where: Sumter County Fairgrounds
Time: 8:30 a.m. to noon
Age: 8-12 (as of Sept. 1st, 2021)
Cost: $30
Aug. 1-5
Growing and Eating
Around the World
Where: Sumter County Fairgrounds
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Age: 11-13 (as of Sept. 1, 2021)
Cost: $40
Please scan the QR for registration to the camps or contact
Dakota Cantrell at 352-569-6863.
Be on the lookout for more camps that may develop