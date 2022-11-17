On World Teacher Day, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties (UWLS) awarded two local early learning center teachers with the Red Apple Award for excellence in teaching. The winners are: Brandy Locklin – The Villages Early Childhood Center (Sumter County) and Lylia McCloud – Brown’s Early Learning Academy (Lake County).
Both winners have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to improving their children’s outcomes in the classroom. Each received the award, a spa day certificate, gift cards, and gift baskets to celebrate their achievement. The Red Apple Award is part of UWLS’ Master Teacher Program, headed by Thawanna Hurge. The program lasts 20 days in early learning centers across Lake and Sumter Counties and during that time Thawanna works with the children, along with the center’s teacher and director, to improve learning outcomes that better prepare children for kindergarten and beyond.
“Observing these two winners with their students confirms that each of their early learning centers are not daycares but spaces where their children learn and grow to ready themselves for kindergarten.” said Thawanna Hurge, UWLS Master Teacher
“Through our Master Teacher program we have seen that every child can learn and that often it is up to early childhood educators to figure out how they learn. These winners and each of our many nominees shows this belief to be true.”
The Red Apple Award and spa day certificate was made possible by sponsoring partner, Aflac Independent Agent, Linda King and the gift baskets were donated by Seacoast Bank. Teachers were nominated by their early learning peers and were observed and selected by a committee of educators and community stakeholders.
Individuals looking to donate to the Master Teacher Program or future Red Apple Teacher Award celebrations can visit UWLS online at: UWLS.org and select Make a Donation.