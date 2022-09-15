Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Aug. 11 the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military Veterans to join schools across the state. The State Board of Education passed a rule Aug. 17 to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria.
The rule implements SB 896, which Governor DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session.
“Florida is the most Veteran- and military friendly state in the nation,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “We also know that our Veterans have talents and skills that they can offer our students. This new opportunity expands Florida’s existing programs that help our Veterans take their talents to our schools, and it will help Florida remain a national leader in education.”
To see the specific requirements, see the front page story in this week’s edition of the Sumter Sun Times or visit Florida Department of Education, visit www.fldoe.org.