Jim Bodenner, President, Villages Chapter, National Retirees Legislative Network, will represent the Chapter at the NRLN’s February 26 – March 1 meeting in Washington, D.C. to advocate issues important to retirees. Bodenner has appointments scheduled with staff members for Florida Senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and Representative Daniel Webster. Issues he will advocacy include:
Pension De-risking
Many employers are converting their pension plans to third-party insurance company annuities. When “de-risking” occurs with the purchase of an insurance annuity pension, plan participants lose the protection of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) and Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). The NRLN’s proposal to protect beneficiaries is requiring a secondary insurance policy in case the initial insurer defaults.
Prevent Privatization of Medicare
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) is using taxpayer subsidies to fund private insurance companies for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans. ACO REACH will receive even more subsidies as a move toward the privatization of Medicare. The NRLN opposes the use of MA and ACO REACH to privatize Medicare.
After 37 years (1985-2022) of the federal government doling out over $450 billion in rebates to private insurers for MA, it is not competitive with original Medicare Fee-for-Service. MA chronic care special benefits are denied to original Medicare enrollees. ACO REACH is turning healthcare for seniors over to Wall Street investors.
Medigap Plan Prices on CMS Website
CMS provides, on its website, a range of prices for Medicare supplement plans (Medigap) by zip code. CMS should provide the actual price of Medigap plans by zip code as the state of Florida does. This would provide seniors with actual prices of specific Medigap plans so they can compare the prices against prices they may be offered by a Private Medicare Exchange (PME), an insurance broker or insurance agent.
Reduce Prescription Drug Prices
The NRLN commends Congress for its August 2022 legislation which will help reduce the cost of some prescription drugs for older Americans. Congress needs to do more to reduce the cost of lifesaving medicines. Legislation is needed to end pay-for-delay and other brand name drug makers’ tactics that obstruct generic drugs from coming to market. Legislation is needed for importation of safe and less expensive drugs from Canada and other countries that meet FDA quality standards.
Make HCTC Permanent
The NRLN urges the reintroduction and passage by Congress of the bill to make permanent the Health Coverage Tax Credit (HCTC). This will help retirees, ages 55-64, cover the cost of health insurance if their pensions have been taken over by the PBGC, or if their job was outsourced abroad under Trade Adjustment Assistance.
The National Retiree Legislative Network (NRLN) endeavors to secure federal legislation for retirement income security and reduce the cost of healthcare along with keeping Social Security and Medicare strong. It is a non-profit, non-partisan, grassroots coalition representing more than 2,000,000 retirees who came to the NRLN from retiree associations, NRLN chapters and as individual members who have retired from over 400 different corporations and public entities. Members live in all 50 states and practically all Congressional districts. Individuals in the Villages interested in receiving NRLN and Chapter emails may sign up at: https://nrln.org/email-sign-up/ .