First, we teach the Word of God. No legalism. God originally gave Man 10 Commandments. If you follow the ﬁrst 2, you have the other 8 covered anyway! No dress code (except clothing please!). Jeans, T-shirts, and tattoos welcome.
Legalism is man-made rules. Did you know that 619 Laws were added to the orig-inal 10 as though God wasn’t smart enough to cover it all. Various churches add their own ideas. God didn’t write the 10 Com-mandments and ask Moses to proof them.
We’re family oriented, and you become part of the family. Our 8 am service is traditional blended music. The 10:15 am service is contemporary music. We have 3 guitars, drums, keyboard, and a leader who writes some of the songs. The music is great!
We offer Children’s Church/Nursery in a secure building. We take care of our people, including the little people.
Is Wahoo Church perfect? Heavens, No!! It’s made up of people, so how can it be perfect? But it’s pretty close! We have an incredible Pastor, who takes great care of his “sheeple.”
If you are perfect, you won’t ﬁt in with the rest of us. You mess with our synergy! Imperfect people always welcome at Wahoo!
Come try us out! Visitors have special parking places!!
Wahoo Church, 4517 CR319, Bushnell, FL. 352-793-6015. Exit 314 for Bushnell on I-75, go west about 4 miles and we’re in the big Wahoo Curve! www.wahoochurch. org or ofﬁce@wahoochurch.org See our hours in the worship section of this paper.