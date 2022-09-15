If you didn’t come to Wahoo on September 11, you missed quite an event! We celebrated our Sumter County First Responders – Sheriff ’s Department, Fire Department and EMS. Demonstrations held when it wasn’t raining! We prayed for their safety and gave each department a plaque showing Wahoo’s appreciation for their sacriﬁces and dedication. John 13:15 Greater love has no one than this: to lay down his life for one’s friends was on the plaques.
September 18 Sunday Night Bible Studies for Men and Women resume. 5:30 p.m. food/snacks; studies at 6 p.m. Women’s Group: Ten Commandments. Men’s Group: Prophets & Kings.
We invite anyone that is interested to attend these studies. If you aren’t in a church, we won’t pressure you to come to Wahoo. If you belong to another church, we will not try to lure you away!
And don’t forget our Celebrate Recovery! It isn’t just drug or alcohol issues. It is a Christian twelve-step program designed to help recovery from various issues. What? Did I hear you say you don’t have any issues?? Then you are in denial and really need to come! If you have a hang-up, we got you! Every Tuesday 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
No dress code!!! Jeans, T-shirts, Tattoos welcome!!! Special Parking up front for Visitors! No legalism, just the truth. The legalism so many complain about is rules made by man, not God. www.wahoo-church.org or questions@wahoochurch. org 4517 CR 319, Bushnell, FL. See the Worship Section of this paper for more info and service times.