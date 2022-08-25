September 11, 2022 9:00 a.m. – Wahoo is proudly celebrating our Sumter County ﬁrst responders and we invite our community to join us in showing your support for the Sumter County’s Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department and EMS workers. John Steed will be performing an outdoor concert.
All three groups will set up exhibits. After the concert you can walk around, take a look at the exhibits and talk with these awesome people who protect and help you daily.
September 17, 2022 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. – Wahoo Sister Warriors invites all women –ALL – we don’t care where you go to church! “Vessels of Honor” event at the Bear Tree Barn, the study is on repentance, restoration, and renewal led by Mary Cunningham. $10 per person includes breakfast and lunch. For more information or to register contact Paula 813-695-2090.
Celebrate Recovery isn’t just drug or alcohol issues. It is a Christian twelve-step program designed to help recovery from various issues. Did you come from a dysfunctional family? Who didn’t! If you have a hang-up, we got you! Every Tuesday 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Wahoo is a church with a difference! No dress code, except clothes please. No pressure and no legalism. Seriously, if you are perfect you won’t ﬁt in with the rest of us.
Wahoo Church, 4517 CR319, Bushnell, FL. 352-793-6015. Exit 314 for Bushnell on I-75, go west 4.5 miles and we are in the big Wahoo Curve! www.wahoochurch.org or ofﬁce@wahoochurch.org See our hours in the worship section of this paper.