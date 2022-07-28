September 11, 2022 – It’s been 21 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center. It’s difﬁcult to even state the numbers of deaths, because some didn’t die in the attack but later due to conditions brought on by the attack.
But we know many ﬁreﬁghters, police, and emergency medical technicians bravely fought to give aid, and ending up making the ultimate sacriﬁce. Wahoo is proudly celebrating our local, brave first responders on September 11. More information of the event will be forthcoming.
September 17, 2022 – Wahoo Sister Warriors invites all women, regardless of your church afﬁliation, to attend the “Vessels of Honor” event at Bear Tree Barn, September 17, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The study is about repentance, restoration, and renewal and is led by Mary Cunningham. $10 charge per person includes breakfast and lunch. To register or for more information contact Paual, 813-695-2090.
September 18, 2022 – Our Women’s and Men’s Sunday night Bible studies start back. We’ll get back to you with topics and times.
Wahoo is a church with a difference! We have no dress code. There is no pressure and no legalism. Seriously, if you are perfect you won’t ﬁt in with the rest of us. Try us! You’ll be surprised!
Wahoo Church, 4517 CR319, Bushnell, FL. 352-793-6015. Exit 314 for Bushnell on I-75, go west 4.5 miles and we are in the big Wahoo Curve! www.wahoochurch.org or questions@wahoochurch.org See our hours in the worship section of this paper.