Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, was the anniversary of a tragic incident in America’s history - an event where many first responders lost their lives. Americans everywhere promised they’d never forget.
On this year’s anniversary, Wahoo First Baptist Church members wanted to make sure that first responders in their community knew they had not been forgotten.
The church members hosted an event to show support and care for Sumter County first responders - from fire and EMS, to law enforcement.
Event coordinators noted that the first responders are the people who put their lives on the line to protect the public, keeping residents safe, adding that they deserve the public’s respect and caring.
All first responders were invited to breakfast at 8 a.m. which was pancakes, sausages, eggs, muffins, fruit, etc.
Several of the men in the church handled it all.
Coordinators said a big thanks goes out to Chris Anthony, Bo Hall, Morris Fucarino, and Scott Coblentz for their efforts, adding that they even packed up 25 to-go boxes for those who were on duty and unable to attend.
Church members wanted to honor the first responders, even in little ways, things like sending them to the front of the breakfast line.
Coordinators said it was thrilling to see so many of the first responders show up with their families, noting their importance, “… as they are the ones who sit at home and worry about them. For many that is hard to imagine, if you haven’t had a family member is a position of serving others that is dangerous.”
The event started with the fire department Color Guard marching to the pavilion, presenting colors and the flags, as well as reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Wahoo’s pastor, Paul Alonso welcomed all the attendees. Prayers were lifted up for their safety and they were told how much members care and appreciate them.
Then, local talent John Steed did a mini-concert and presented the Gospel.
Alonso presented appreciation plaques to Sheriff William Farmer - Sumter County Law Enforcement; Jerry Rhoden - battalion chief, Sumter County Fire and EMS and Kelley DeMaio - Sumter County EMS. Each plaque contained the Bible verse John 15:13 - Greater love hath no man than this that a man lay down his life for his friends.
EMTs, DeMaio and Aaron Davis, were quick when one of the church members became ill. They instantly began providing him care, which coordinators noted as a blessing that they were there.
Everyone got a chance to walk around, talk with our first responders and see the equipment they use. Some of the adults were just as interested as the children were. The SWAT Team vehicle was a hit with everyone. Those attending were able to go inside and get a good look.
There were several fire trucks, the sheriff’s Marine Unit truck and boat, the SWAT Team vehicle. And all the first responders stayed around to speak with anyone who had questions.
Coordinators noted it was an outstanding day and Wahoo set a record, with 223 people attending the event.
They said everyone thanked “these fine men and women for their dedication. And it was an honor to get know these people on a more personal level. We depend on them for our safety and welfare. God bless every single one of them and their families!”
“Wahoo Church is a community-minded group of people. And we appreciate all who attended this event. If you have any questions or need any information about Wahoo, check the Worship Section of this paper or email questions@wahoochurch.org