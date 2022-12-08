The region received above average rainfall in November, thanks to Hurricane Nicole, a late-season storm that made landfall on Florida’s east coast before passing through the local area.
We received about 3.3 inches of rainfall last month, higher than the historical average (two inches) for the month of November.
So far this year, we’ve received about 50.2 inches of rainfall, slightly below the historical average (51 inches) for the first 11 months of the year. Flow in area springs remains strong due to high aquifer levels from rainfall over the past several months.
Region-wide aquifer (groundwater) levels are currently in the 69th percentile, which is above average for this time of year. Overall, it seems like our wet season was shifted an extra month or two later this year, as high-water levels persist into the month of December.
The Withlacoochee River normally declines this time of year from lack of rainfall. But that isn’t the case right now. River levels (water elevations) rose in November from the additional rainfall we received from Nicole.
In the Green Swamp, river levels are about 12 inches higher than they were a month ago.
Near US 301 (Trilby) and SR 50 (Ridge Manor) the river is up almost 20 inches from November 1.
At Nobleton and Hwy 48, where the river is wider, levels rose between four to six inches last month.
Farther downstream (Hwy 44 and Hwy 200) the river is still rising from rainfall a few weeks ago.
Elevated levels mean higher flows along the river, making this a great time of year for a paddling trip. Overall, river levels and flows are much higher than they were a year ago, due to an extended wet season this year.
Lake Panasoffkee and Wysong:
Lake Panasoffkee is a spring-fed lake that receives continuous inflow from Little Jones Creek, Shady Brook and numerous aquifer connections beneath the lake. Water also flows out of the lake year-round, joining the Withlacoochee River upstream of the Wysong water conservation structure.
After Nicole dropped three inches of rainfall on the lake, water levels have steadily declined in recent weeks.
Inflows to the lake from Little Jones Creek and Shady Brook increased in November and are currently 20% higher than they were a month ago.
Outflows from the lake to the Withlacoochee River remain strong.
The Withlacoochee River at Wysong has naturally maintained its normal high level from recent rainfall, so it hasn’t been necessary to raise the main gate of the Wysong structure yet.
Wysong is currently only slightly inflated, but as river levels naturally drop in the coming weeks, the gates will be incrementally raised.
Lake Panasoffkee is currently 3 inches higher than it was a year ago, because of late wet season rainfall this year.
Mark Fulkerson, Ph.D., P.E.
Chief Professional Engineer
Water Resources Bureau
Southwest Florida Water Management District