Cindy Brown, my Community Relations Representative for The Villages attended the POW/MIA ceremony at The Villages Veterans Memorial Park. An empty chair was placed in front of the state to represent those still missing in action.
“We must always keep the promises we have made to our veterans and their families. These men and women are our heroes and deserve a special place of honor in our society. These individuals will not be forgotten, and their service can never be repaid,” said Congressman Daniel Webster.
Brown delivered remarks on behalf of Congressman Daniel Webster at the Puc Puggy Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Constitution Day Celebration. “Constitution Day is an observance of the day in 1787 in which our Founding Fathers signed the final draft of the U.S. Constitution and set into motion the systems upon which this nation would operate. As your Representative in Congress, I am charged with the responsibility of defending this document and will continue to oppose legislation or procedures that violate the rights enshrined in the Constitution,” Webster said.
Brown also joined members of the Habitat of Humanity Lake and Sumter Counties, The Villages Habitat for Humanity Club, along with family and friends to celebrate the Ribbon Cutting and Dedication of Dawnkevya Harper and her five children’s new home. The small playhouse called “Jingle House” was sponsored by The Noon Rotary Club of The Villages. The Villages Habitat for Humanity started building the home with Dawnkevya at the beginning of 2022, so everyone was thrilled at the beauty and functionality of the home.