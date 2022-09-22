The Webster cemetery picnic is slated for Saturday October the 8th at the Sumter county Farmers market.
The event includes barbecue pork and chicken dinners, chicken rice dinners and desserts.
The picnic begins at 10:00 a.m.
there will be a dessert auction and live music. It’s an opportunity for friends, family and newcomers to gather for fellowship, as well as support the community. The picnic is a fundraiser for the community that provides upkeep for three local cemeteries.
The cemeteries are Marden of Memories, Stewart Chapel and Mount Zion.
Is Sumter county Farmers market is located on C. R. 471/Main Street in Webster.