Spending time in the district and being active the community is one of my priorities. I have community relations representatives who serve as my extra set of eyes and ears. Representing four counties and fulfilling my voting and committee responsibilities in D.C. often prevents me from being at every event or meeting in the district. This team attends these events and meetings on my behalf, and personally report back to me and the rest of my staff, what they hear from you.
After being in Washington for two weeks, Congress recessed a week for its first district work period. These district work weeks give members of Congress the opportunity to be back in their home states and meet with the community. During this period, I spent time throughout the district meeting with constituents and local leaders in Clermont, The Villages, Wildwood, Groveland, Leesburg and Oakland.
I recently presented a letter to Frank Klum and spoke at his 100th birthday celebration. Frank is a combat veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He joined in 1941, two days after the attack on Pearl Harbor and served throughout, campaigns in Africa and Europe, during WWII. We are grateful for his sacrifice to protect our liberty and advance the cause of freedom around the world. It was my privilege to publicly commend his commitment and dedication and celebrate the long years of selfless service to our country and community.
I also spoke at a Dry-In Celebration with Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter, as their partnership with Leesburg High School works to complete their second home in downtown Leesburg. The project is a fantastic example of the community coming together for a great cause.
I was pleased to visit Wildwood Middle High School and recognize all students from Mr. Child’s class who participated in the 2022 Congressional App Challenge, hosted by my office.
Officially launched in 2015, the Congressional App Challenge is a nationwide event intended to engage middle and high school students and encourage their participation in STEM fields. I was happy to personally congratulate the winners – Esly Villeda, Jacob Sumner and Andrea Fitzgerald – for their app “Flourish.”
The app the students created is geared towards providing young adults with information on skills that they may have not learned – including learning how to file taxes, registering to vote, studying for exams effectively, as well as cleaning and housekeeping.
Cindy Brown, my community relations representative, joined the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce for their annual awards dinner and gala on Friday evening. Cindy was pleased to join over 200 people to congratulate the winners of the annual awards. The Chamber also inducted the 2023 Executive Board Members and Board of Directors at the dinner.
Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. From family-owned restaurants, to personal services to various types of product stores, small businesses provide most of the jobs in my district and meeting with the owners, employees – and often customers, are some of my favorite local meetings.
I was able to visit several while in the district, including the Mike Scott Plumbing Showroom where I toured the facility with owners Shawn and Samantha Scott, as well as Sun Kool Air Conditioning. It was helpful to hear firsthand what challenges these constituents are facing as they try to provide jobs with good wages and high-quality services to their neighborhoods.
I appreciated meeting with so many friends, neighbors and local leaders and hearing their ideas and solutions that would help our community. It is a privilege to serve as your U.S. Representative.
Daniel Webster
U.S. Congressman