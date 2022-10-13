The City of Webster has a busy season planned with two new scholarships, Founder’s Day, the Festapalooza and a renovated community building.
Scholarships
In recent weeks, the City approved two scholarship applications for Webster high school students. The scholarships, $500 each, can be used for college education or technical school education, according to City Commissioner Anna Vigoa.
Guidelines for the applicants include maintaining a 2.5 GPA and students must write an essay on how municipal and local governments help their cities and students can obtain the applications at school.
Storm cleanup
The City is also offering pick up of storm debris through Oct. 18. Residents are asked to place their storm debris, from Hurricane Ian, at the curb, along their property line for pick up.
Community building
Renovation on the Webster community building is nearing completion. Once the work is done, the City will host an open house for the public to visit the location and see the upgrades.
Festapalooza
The annual Festapalooza is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Founder’s Day
Webster will host their annual Founder’s Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, along the main corridor of Webster, in the downtown area.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include vendors and a car show. To participate as a a vendor, please call city hall at 352-793-2072.
Lighted-Night Christmas Parade
If you’re looking for a lighted-night Christmas parade, Webster has it. Slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., the annual parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, along Main Street in downtown.